Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS)

New York, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS). The update note includes information on the Genius Group Ltd.’ financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates. The research summary below is from a report commissioned by Genius Group Ltd. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. Investors can find various risk factors in the update report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Limited.

The full research report is available below.

Genius Group November 2025 Update Note



Highlights from the report include:

Broad Insider Buying Underscores Management Confidence Following H1 Results and Strategic Momentum: Genius Group reported a sustained wave of insider buying across its CEO, board members, and executive leadership team, emphasizing internal conviction in the company’s strategic direction and long-term value creation. On September 24, 2025, CEO and Founder Roger Hamilton purchased 500,000 shares on the open market at an average price of $0.94, while board members Thomas Power and Suraj Naik, alongside all executives, including CFO Gaurav Dama and Head of Legal and People, Eva Mantziou, acquired an additional 100,110 shares at an average price of $0.93. These insider purchases followed three company-led buybacks of 1,000,000 shares each over the prior three months, further shrinking the public float and aligning management with shareholder interests. The trend of insider accumulation continued into October. On October 20, 2025, the company disclosed that Roger Hamilton purchased an additional 200,000 shares on October 17 at an average price of $0.86, increasing the total number of shares he has acquired on the open market since June 2025 by 17%, bringing his cumulative open-market purchases during this period to 1,350,000 shares. Over 90 percent of Mr. Hamilton’s total holdings remain locked or restricted, and newly acquired shares are being transferred via the Direct Registration System (DRS), reinforcing management’s preference for book-entry ownership. As of September 23, 2025, 60.3% of the company’s issued shares were registered in book entry, supported by rising adoption of DRS among long-term investors and continued insider accumulation. The management emphasized strong progress across the Genius Academy, Genius Resort, and Genius City business models, as well as the expansion of the Bitcoin Treasury and positive momentum in legal cases. We note that the escalating pace of insider buying, ongoing share buybacks, and continued DRS migration signal a high degree of insider alignment and apparent conviction in Genius Group’s strategic roadmap.

About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Singapore-based EdTech and education company engaged in providing educational services in over 200 countries. It aims to develop an AI-powered lifelong learning curriculum and make its educational products accessible worldwide to all age groups.

For more information, visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/







About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 11/21/2025, the issuer has paid us a total of $108,000 for our research services, which commenced on 04/16/2022. The first year was billed annually for $27,000. Thereafter, payments were made in equal installments of $13,500 for six-month semi-annual periods, with $13,500 received in April 2023 for the April–October 2023 period. A payment of $27,000 was made in May 2024 to cover two outstanding six-month terms corresponding to October 2023 and April 2024. An additional $13,500 was received in November 2024 for the October 2024–April 2025 period, followed by another $13,500 payment received in May 2025 for the April 2025–October 2025 period, and another $13,500 payment received in November 2025 for the October 2025–April 2026 period. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research related services as of 11/21/2025 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Genius Group Ltd. Please review the update report attached for full disclosure page.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at Genius Group November 2025 Update Note

Attachment