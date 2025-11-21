Firmoo Launches Trend-Conscious Eyewear Series for 2025–2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firmoo, the online glasses retailer, unveiled its latest eyewear collections, capturing the defining 2025–2026 eyewear trends through globally inspired designs that merge style and function. The global eyewear market is projected to grow from approximately US$200.46 billion in 2024 to over US$335.9 billion by 2030, reflecting rising demand for fashion-driven optical products. Against this backdrop, Firmoo’s new launch introduces six standout series — Y2K, Bow, Galaxy, Retro, Flora, and Airy — each reflecting a different facet of contemporary fashion, from nostalgic micro frames to lightweight minimalist silhouettes.

The 2026 Eyewear Trend Forecast

As the eyewear market continues to grow, consumers are demanding more than basic vision correction. Statement silhouettes, lightweight constructions, and innovative materials are defining the must-have eyewear of 2026. Global fashion hubs are embracing a blend of retro nostalgia, contemporary minimalism, and functional design, reflecting a broader trend where glasses serve as both practical tools and personal style statements.

Retro & Nostalgia

A strong revival of vintage aesthetics is influencing both runway and retail designs. Shapes inspired by the ’60s through the 2000s are returning, from oversized aviators and statement squares to the early-2000s micro frames. This retro caters to consumers seeking individuality and self-expression.

Shape & Silhouette

Frames are moving toward statement profiles and refined sub-silhouettes, including geometric low-front designs and sculptural curves. Rimless and ultra-light constructions are also gaining attention, reflecting a dual consumer desire for visual impact and all-day comfort.

Material & Weight

Durable yet visually engaging materials are increasingly central to eyewear design. Acetate, titanium, and high-performance plastics allow for innovative finishes such as iridescence, translucence, and metallic highlights, combining aesthetic appeal with functional longevity.

Color & Finish

Bold and expressive palettes are dominating, ranging from soft neutrals like sage, dusty rose, and powdery olive to metallic accents and patterned motifs. This versatility enables eyewear to function as a true fashion accessory, complementing diverse personal styles across occasions.

Function meets fashion

Beyond aesthetic trends, consumers are prioritizing frames that integrate comfort, wearability, and versatility. Glasses are expected to serve both as prescription eyewear for daily vision care and as fashion-forward accessories that enhance outfits and self-expression.

Firmoo’s latest collections translate these global movements into practical, style-conscious designs across six distinctive series.

Firmoo’s 2025–2026 Collection in Action

Y2K Series – Small, playful frames inspired by early 2000s fashion, designed for social gatherings, weekend outings, and holiday events. These micro frames offer a subtle retro touch while remaining practical for daily wear.

Bow Series – Accented with delicate bow details, these feminine frames suit cozy winter dates, casual brunches, or relaxed workdays. The series emphasizes a preppy, youthful aesthetic without compromising comfort.

Galaxy Series – Crafted from iridescent materials that shimmer under varying light, the Galaxy frames are ideal for evening events, festive celebrations, or occasions where subtle luminosity enhances an outfit.

Retro Series – Drawing from styles spanning the 1960s to the early 2000s, this series includes oversized squares, aviators, and Y2K-inspired shapes. Its versatility makes it suitable for office wear, family gatherings, and formal occasions.

Flora Series – Featuring floral patterns in acetate and metal, the Flora frames are well-suited for outdoor events, garden parties, or casual seasonal lunches, offering an elegant and approachable aesthetic.

Airy Series – Ultra-light frames under 10 grams provide all-day comfort for daily errands, travel, or extended work sessions. These barely-there designs ensure wearability from morning to evening while maintaining a polished appearance.

Firmoo: a Vision for Fashion-Forward Eyewear

Firmoo operates its own manufacturing facilities and employs a dedicated team of optical professionals. Every pair of glasses is produced using precision instruments and advanced technology, under FDA, CE, and ISO 9001 certifications, ensuring high-quality construction, comfort, and safety. This commitment to rigorous standards underscores Firmoo’s reliability in a competitive eyewear market.

“From day one, our mission has been to put customers first and create real value in every pair of glasses we deliver,” said the Director of Product at Firmoo. “We design our collections with both functionality and style in mind, staying close to global fashion trends while maintaining the quality and comfort our customers expect.”

With its diverse, trend-conscious collections and a focus on accessible, high-quality eyewear, Firmoo has established itself as a recognized name in the industry, providing modern style.

About Firmoo:

Founded in 2009, Firmoo is a global provider of designer eyeglass frames that cater to the styles, shapes, sizes, and personal preferences of customers worldwide. Leveraging in-house manufacturing and professional optical expertise, the brand offers high-quality eyewear at accessible prices. Millions of registered customers trust Firmoo, with collections spanning kids’ glasses, sports options, men’s and women’s frames, and fashion-forward designs available across multiple countries.

Learn more at www.firmoo.com .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FirmooGlasses/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firmoo_optical/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@firmooglasses

Media contact：

Jeff Lei

marketing@firmoo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b5f8301-c3af-4807-bda2-1de6ebffc7e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b6959df-38dc-4892-b2b0-8e04fcb6d750

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52acf69d-5a11-4a2e-8f1c-9d2f92855aa1