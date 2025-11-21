Diginex signs MOU to Acquire The Remedy Project to Expand Advisory Division and Provides Updates On Other M&A Activities

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a recognized provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced that it has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) to acquire The Remedy Project Limited (“Remedy”), a pioneering organization specializing in data-driven human rights risk assessment and worker-centered remediation protocols for global supply chains.

The proposed acquisition combines Diginex’s AI-powered platforms with the Remedy’s proven expertise in operational-level grievance mechanisms, forced labor remediation frameworks, and access-to-remedy programs. This powerful combined solution will enable enterprises to move beyond risk identification to deliver effective, scalable, and victim-centered remedies in situations where labor rights violations occur.

“The Remedy Project has been at the forefront of closing the gap between detection and actual remediation in global supply chains,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex. “By incorporating their team and methodologies into the Diginex Group, we will create the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for responsible business conduct – from real-time risk monitoring and worker voice collection to transparent, enforceable remediation that puts affected workers first. Archana Kotecha’s drive and work in this space has been both fundamental and inspirational, and under her leadership we plan to dramatically expand our advisory offerings.”

Archana Kotecha, Founder and CEO of the Remedy Project, added: “Joining Diginex represents a transformative step forward in scaling worker-centered approaches to human rights due diligence and remediation globally. Our shared commitment to technology-enabled transparency and human rights due diligence will help companies not only comply with emerging regulations but also build more resilient and ethical supply chains.”

The planned acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the transparency and remediation sector. New mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence laws– such as Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD or CS3D) – explicitly require companies to establish effective grievance mechanisms and provide or enable remedy when adverse impacts occur.

According to industry analysts, the global market for supply chain sustainability and due diligence software is experiencing explosive growth, with Verdantix forecasting the supply chain sustainability software segment alone to exceed $7 billion by 2029 (up from $1.7 billion in 2023) at a 29% CAGR, driven largely by regulatory pressure and demand for robust remediation capabilities. Broader estimates place the supply chain risk management and ESG compliance technology market on a path toward tens of billions of dollars as enterprises race to map multi-tier supply chains and operationalize remediation.

With the Remedy Project’s remediation frameworks integrated into Diginex’s platform suite of products, we believe clients will gain:

Automated risk scoring paired with pre-built, worker-centered corrective action plans

Seamless escalation from grievance intake to verified remedy delivery

Full audit trails and reporting aligned with UN Guiding Principles, OECD Guidelines, and emerging forced labor regulations

Enhanced worker voice tools that prioritize survivor safety and restitution

Archana Kotecha will join the Diginex Executive Team and focus on remedy innovation and global relationships with corporations and governments worldwide. The acquisition is expected to close within the next 45 days.

Resulticks Update

Diginex’s memorandum of understanding to acquire Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited (“Resulticks”) expired on October 31, 2025. Due diligence has been completed, and while the definitive transaction agreement is almost in final form, the parties are still negotiating some of the final terms to the definitive transaction agreement. The Company will continue to negotiate in good faith with Resulticks to close the final points, but there can be no assurance that the parties will ultimately execute the definitive transaction agreement or close the proposed transaction.

Findings Update

Diginex reports that the due diligence and drafting on definitive agreements with Findings are on-going. Diginex anticipates that acquisition of Findings should close before the end of the year. However, there can be no assurance that the parties will ultimately execute the definitive transaction agreement or close the proposed transaction.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

About The Remedy Project

Founded in 2021, The Remedy Project is a social enterprise dedicated to driving system-level change that safeguards worker rights and ensures access to effective remedy across global supply chains, with particular expertise in forced labor, migrant worker protections, and operational-level grievance mechanisms.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.remedyproject.co/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global