Lineups Unveils Upcoming Sports Betting Missouri Launch on December 1st, 2025

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineups, a leading resource for sports betting analysis, operator reviews, and data-driven insights, is thrilled to announce the upcoming sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025. With the pre-live period officially underway, which enables users to sign up early and secure launch-day bonuses before wagering goes live, Lineups’ new article offers key information about the launch, including the 10 online sportsbooks participating and the promos being offered.



“With the December 1st launch date approaching, major sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars are preparing to enter the Missouri market,” said a spokesperson for Lineups. “The state anticipates that sports betting will generate substantial tax revenue, with projections estimating around $29 million annually, which is earmarked for public education funding.”



After voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2024, the Missouri Gaming Commission set a statewide launch date of December 1st, 2025, and has begun issuing licenses to operators in advance of go-live. Missouri regulators approved 10 sportsbooks for temporary licenses, setting them up for launch when sports betting goes live on December 1st at midnight. These include:

DraftKings

Circa

bet365

BetMGM

ESPN Bet

Fanatics

FanDuel

Kambi

Underdog

Lineups’ new article explains how Missouri bettors will encounter several types of sports betting bonuses and promos, such as the DraftKings promo, and offers readers insight into how each operator functions to ensure a seamless process before they claim. Some of these features include:



Sign-up bonus: A sign-up bonus offers small site credits or bonus bets simply for creating a new account at a licensed Missouri sportsbook. These are often the easiest bonuses to claim and are designed to get new users started quickly.



Bet and get: A popular option, as they turn a relatively small initial wager into a larger package of bonus bets, a Bet and get offer gives individuals a guaranteed bonus value after their first bet, often regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses, making it attractive for new users.



No deposit bonus: These offers are usually smaller than deposit-based promos and may come with stricter terms, including short expiration windows, but offer bettors a small amount of bonus funds just for signing up, without requiring an initial deposit.



Referral bonus: Individuals can earn bonus credits by inviting friends to sign up for the same Missouri sportsbook. They will receive a unique referral link or code, and when a friend uses it to create an account and meets the requirements (often a minimum deposit or qualifying bet), both may receive bonus bets or site credits.



“When you’re comparing Missouri promos, don’t just chase the biggest number. Weigh the maximum bonus value against the terms and conditions—things like playthrough requirements, minimum odds, qualifying bet types, and how long you have to clear the bonus,” added the spokesperson for the website.



Lineups invites individuals interested in learning more about the upcoming sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025, to visit its website today.



