Beverage Processing Equipment Market Projected to Surge USD 51.47 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage processing equipment market size stood at USD 27.42 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 29.20 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 51.47 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. As the market expands, technological enhancements like predictive maintenance, AI-driven quality control, and energy-efficient systems are expected to be major factors influencing the market’s continued growth.

The market is expected to grow due to rising demand for functional, healthier drink options, along with rapid urbanization and innovation in beverage formulations.

Key Highlights of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

By region, North America led the beverage processing equipment market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the brewery segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the blenders and mixers segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By beverage type, the carbonated segment dominated the beverage processing equipment market in 2024, whereas the alcoholic segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By mode of operation, the automatic segment led the beverage processing equipment market in 2024.

Consumer demand for functional and healthier beverages is reshaping the beverage processing equipment market, with automation and sustainability driving key growth," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Automation is helpful for the Growth of the Beverage Processing Equipment Industry

The beverage processing equipment market is expected to grow in the near future due to factors such as increased demand for healthier, functional drinks, greater automation, and growing sustainability awareness. The market involves demand for beverage processing equipment used to manufacture various types of beverages, including juices, soft drinks, alcohol, and dairy products. Such equipment ensures the management of all processes involved in beverage manufacturing, including handling the raw materials required to maintain the taste, texture, and quality of various beverages. The processing equipment also helps to maintain quality, ensure safety, and enhance the shelf life of various beverages.

Impact of AI in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the beverage processing equipment market by improving automation, quality control, energy efficiency, and production flexibility. In modern processing plants, AI-powered predictive analytics monitor machinery performance in real time by analyzing temperature, pressure, vibration, and flow-rate data. This allows manufacturers to detect equipment wear, forecast maintenance needs, and prevent unexpected downtime, all of which are essential for continuous beverage production. Machine learning models also help optimize mixing, pasteurization, carbonation, filtration, and bottling parameters, ensuring consistent taste, texture, and safety across every batch.

Computer vision systems are increasingly important for quality assurance. These systems inspect bottles, cans, and packaging lines for defects, contamination, fill-level variations, or labeling errors with far greater accuracy than manual inspection. AI-driven robotics are also being deployed to automate repetitive tasks such as sorting, palletizing, and cleaning, reducing labor costs and improving workplace safety. AI enhances demand forecasting, ingredient sourcing, and inventory management, helping beverage producers respond quickly to market shifts, seasonal demand, and supply chain disruptions.

Processing Equipment involved in Beverage Processing

Mixing and Blending Systems - It involves equipment such as basic agitator tanks, inline or batch blending systems, and similar equipment. Such equipment helps precisely combine various ingredients, such as water, syrups, and concentrates, to maintain consistency and reduce human error.

It involves equipment such as basic agitator tanks, inline or batch blending systems, and similar equipment. Such equipment helps precisely combine various ingredients, such as water, syrups, and concentrates, to maintain consistency and reduce human error. Heat Exchangers and Pasteurizers- This equipment is essential for enhancing the shelf life of various types of beverages by providing precise temperature and time control for pasteurization and Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) treatment.

This equipment is essential for enhancing the shelf life of various types of beverages by providing precise temperature and time control for pasteurization and Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) treatment. Filtration Systems- Different types of filtration systems, such as membrane filtration and filter presses, to clarify liquids and remove unwanted substances from them to ensure high-quality of the final product.



Recent Developments in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

In November 2025, Tetra Pak launched its next-generation Automation and Digitalisation (A&D) portfolio- Tetra Pak Factory OS, at Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai.

In September 2025, GEA introduced GEA InsightPartner EvoHDry, a digital condition monitoring tool. The main aim of the tool is to support operational reliability in dairy and beverage production environments. The tool will also help in real-time monitoring to track parameters such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and flow.

Trade Analysis of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Import & Export Statistics

Global Trade Scale and Recent Signal

Public trade aggregators show substantial cross-border trade in these proxy headings. For example, global trade in machinery for filling, closing, or aerating bottles and similar containers reached roughly USD 9.5 billion in 2023, indicating the large annual flows in filling and packaging machinery that form the heart of beverage-equipment trade.



Leading Exporter Countries and Supplier Clusters

High-value exports of industrial food and beverage machinery are concentrated in specialist engineering countries. Recent public trade summaries list Germany and Italy as the largest exporters of industrial food preparation and beverage machinery by value, with other important supplier countries including China, the United States, and Switzerland. These exporters supply both single machines and full turnkey lines to global beverage producers.



Principal Importers and Demand Hubs

Import demand is strongest in major beverage production and processing hubs that either lack local manufacturing capacity or prefer specialised turnkey lines. Typical high-volume importers and end-user markets include the United States, Germany, China, India, Brazil, and other large industrial economies where beverage manufacturing, contract bottling, and export-oriented processors are concentrated. Country partner tables show Europe and Asia as active buyer regions for filling and processing lines.



Product Forms, Trade Practicalities, And Freight Economics

Trade takes two main forms. One is finished machines and complete process lines shipped as high-value consignments. The other is modular components, spare parts, and semi-finished assemblies that flow more frequently. Heavy, bulky items and jumbo process tanks are freight sensitive, so suppliers often ship modular kits or locate final assembly near customers. Exporters frequently include commissioning and service in the contract, which affects the total landed cost and partner selection.



Market Structure and Leading Suppliers

A small number of specialised engineering groups supply a large share of high-end beverage processing and filling technology. Public company pages and industry profiles show global players such as Tetra Pak, Krones, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, and KHS provide integrated processing and filling solutions, with local subsidiaries or partners in major buyer markets. These companies export complete lines and often supply lifecycle services, spare parts, and local training.



Regulation, Sanitary Requirements, And Non-Tariff Barriers

Purchasing decisions and cross-border flows are strongly affected by food-contact, sanitary, and safety standards. Buyers require equipment and materials that meet EU food-contact rules (Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004) and US sanitary and equipment design expectations, as outlined in FDA guidance and relevant CFR provisions. Compliance documentation, material safety certificates, and evidence of sanitary design therefore influence which exporters win contracts for regulated markets.



Product Survey of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Equipment Types Key Applications / End-Use Segments Representative Manufacturers Mixing and Blending Equipment Machines that combine ingredients into uniform beverage formulations. High shear mixers, tank mixers, and inline blenders Juices, soft drinks, dairy beverages, energy drinks GEA Group, Tetra Pak, SPX Flow Carbonation Systems Equipment used to dissolve carbon dioxide into beverages. Carbonators, inline carbonation units Soft drinks, sparkling water, beer KHS Group, Pentair, ProBrew Filtration and Clarification Systems Remove particulates and impurities to improve clarity and quality. Membrane filters, microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and diatomaceous earth filters Water processing, beer, juice, RTD beverages Pall Corporation, Alfa Laval, Sartorius Pasteurization and Thermal Processing Systems Heat treatment systems that ensure microbial safety and shelf stability. Plate pasteurizers, tubular pasteurizers, tunnel pasteurizers Juices, dairy drinks, RTD teas, beer Tetra Pak, GEA, Krones Homogenization Equipment Reduces particle size for uniform texture and stability. High-pressure homogenizers, inline homogenizers Milk, plant-based beverages, and sauces SPX Flow, GEA Niro Soavi, FBF Italia Separation and Extraction Equipment Systems that separate solids, liquids, and extracts from raw materials. Centrifuges, decanters, extractors Fruit juice, herbal drinks, brewing Alfa Laval, Westfalia Separator, Flottweg Brewing and Fermentation Equipment Used for controlled fermentation and brewing processes. Fermenters, mash tuns, brewhouses, CO2 recovery Beer, kombucha, craft beverages Krones Steinecker, Brewtech, Kaspar Schulz Cooling and Heat Exchange Systems Maintain controlled temperatures during processing. Plate heat exchangers, chillers, glycol cooling units Beer, dairy, juice, water processing Alfa Laval, GEA, ThermoTek Bottling and Filling Equipment Automated filling and packaging systems for beverages. Aseptic fillers, rotary fillers, volumetric fillers Bottled water, carbonated drinks, juices Krones, Sidel, KHS Group Capping and Sealing Equipment Equipment that seals bottles, cans, and flexible packaging. Screw cappers, crown cappers, heat sealers Soft drinks, water, beer Sacmi, Sidel, KHS Labeling and Coding Machines Systems used to label and print production information. Pressure-sensitive labelers, shrink sleeve labelers, and inkjet coders All beverage categories Markem Imaje, Domino Printing, Herma Cleaning in Place (CIP) Systems Automated systems for hygienic cleaning of tanks and pipelines. CIP skids, automated sanitation modules Dairy, beer, juice, cross-category plants Tetra Pak, SPX Flow, GEA Water Treatment Equipment Purifies water used in beverage processing. Reverse osmosis units, UV systems, and ion exchange Bottled water, soft drinks, and breweries Veolia Water, Pentair, Dow Water Packaging Equipment for Beverage Containers Machines for forming, sealing, wrapping, and palletizing beverage packaging. Wrappers, shrink packers, palletizers PET bottles, cans, cartons Krones, Sidel, Bosch Packaging Inspection and Quality Control Systems Ensures safety, consistency, and compliance. X-ray inspection, vision systems, and leak detectors Final packaging, bottling lines Mettler Toledo, Ishida, Eagle PI



New Trends in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Technological innovations such as AI, IoT-enabled systems, and cloud-based control systems for real-time monitoring are major drivers of market growth.

Equipment that helps to process beverages sustainably by using less energy and water is another major trend for the growth of the market.

New equipment to enhance the taste, texture, and quality of various types of beverages is another major factor driving market growth.

Higher demand for customization is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market?

Factors such as higher demand for functional and healthier drinks, ready-to-consume drinks, and different types of beverages are driving the overall growth of the beverage industry. Higher demand for ready-to-drink beverages is another major factor for the market’s growth. The availability of different types of beverages in sustainable packaging made from sustainable sources also helps fuel the market's growth. Improving technology that enhances the taste, texture, and safety of beverages is another major factor driving the market’s growth.

Challenge

Financial and Operational Issues Hampering the Market’s Growth

Different types of financial and operational costs, such as costs required to acquire and install advanced machinery, costs incurred for timely servicing of such machinery, and rising energy and labor costs. When combined, such issues may become a significant non-economic burden for small-scale industries, hampering market growth. Hence, such issues may affect market growth.

Opportunity

Higher Demand for Healthier Options Is Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Consumer awareness of health and nutrition is a major opportunity for market growth. Hence, consumers these days prefer organic, clean-label, vegan, and functional beverages that enhance the nutritional profile, which is helping the growth of the beverage processing equipment market. The manufacturing of such beverages involves specialized equipment, such as aseptic and cold pasteurization systems, further fueling market growth.

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Beverage Processing Equipment Market in 2024

North America dominated the market in 2024, mainly due to high demand for functional, healthier beverages, rising sustainability concerns, and advancing technologies enabling the manufacturing of healthier beverages. A robust regulatory framework and the availability of imported beverage manufacturing equipment are among the major factors driving market growth. The US has a major contribution to the market's growth due to a growing population of health-conscious individuals, leading to higher demand for functional, organic, and healthier beverage options, which in turn supports the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to factors such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, higher demand for healthier and premium options, and growing sustainability. Higher demand for ready-to-drink options, healthier beverages, and functional options enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other essentials is another major factor for the market’s growth. India and China have made major contributions to market growth through advanced technology in the beverage manufacturing industry and higher demand for unique and innovative beverage options.

Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to higher demand for sustainability and innovation in the region. It encourages beverage manufacturing companies in the region to adopt energy- and water-efficient machines, which helps maintain sustainability and lower the market's carbon footprint for market growth. Germany has made a major contribution to the region's market growth through its advanced engineering skills, enabling the manufacture of advanced machinery for beverage production, which is helpful for the market’s growth.

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.5% Market Size in 2025 USD 29.20 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 31.10 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 51.47 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Beverage Processing Equipment Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The brewery segment dominated the beverage processing equipment market in 2024 due to higher demand for commercial and artisanal beer on a huge scale. Higher demand for automation in the beverage manufacturing industry to manage the taste, texture, and quality of various beverage types is another major factor driving market growth. The segment has also grown due to the craft beer movement, as microbreweries and brewpubs require specialized equipment to create a diverse range of flavors.

The blenders and mixers segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, as mixing and blending are essential steps to achieve the desired taste, texture, smoothness, and quality of different types of beverages. Effective blending helps achieve the required flavor, hue, consistency, and stability of a beverage, further fueling the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

Beverage Type Analysis

The carbonated segment dominated the beverage processing equipment market in 2024, driven by higher demand for popular beverages such as sparkling water, sports drink, and soft drinks. The availability of functional drinks, such as flavored sparkling water or energy drinks enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other essentials, is another major factor driving the market’s growth. Higher demand for healthier alternatives, such as sugar-free or low-sugar options, is another major factor for the market’s growth.

The alcoholic segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increased demand for craft, artisanal, premium, and flavored drinks. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and increased consumer spending on lifestyle are other vital factors for the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

Mode of Operation Analysis

The automatic segment dominated the beverage processing equipment market in 2024, driven by high industry demand for automation. This dominance is supported by the need for faster production cycles, consistent output, and reduced operational downtime across major beverage categories. Manufacturers are adopting automated systems to handle large product volumes while meeting strict quality standards and regulatory requirements.

Automation helps reduce human intervention and errors, improve final product quality, and refine the product to achieve a perfect texture and taste. These systems support precision control of mixing, filling, carbonation, pasteurization, and temperature management, which improves overall process stability. Automation also allows real-time monitoring and adjustments, ensuring that every batch meets the same taste and consistency expectations.

Top Companies in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Tetra Laval – A global leader in food and beverage processing solutions, offering advanced equipment for thermal processing, filtration, and aseptic packaging. The company focuses on energy-efficient systems and integrated plant automation.

– A global leader in food and beverage processing solutions, offering advanced equipment for thermal processing, filtration, and aseptic packaging. The company focuses on energy-efficient systems and integrated plant automation. GEA Group – Provides a comprehensive portfolio of beverage processing technologies, including separation, mixing, filling, and refrigeration systems. GEA emphasizes sustainability, modular plant design, and high-throughput production.

– Provides a comprehensive portfolio of beverage processing technologies, including separation, mixing, filling, and refrigeration systems. GEA emphasizes sustainability, modular plant design, and high-throughput production. Alfa Laval – Known for heat transfer, separation, and fluid-handling equipment widely used in beverage manufacturing. Its solutions improve process efficiency, product safety, and hygienic operations for dairy, juice, breweries, and more.

– Known for heat transfer, separation, and fluid-handling equipment widely used in beverage manufacturing. Its solutions improve process efficiency, product safety, and hygienic operations for dairy, juice, breweries, and more. The Krones Group – A global supplier of beverage production and bottling technology, offering turnkey solutions from processing to packaging. Krones focuses on digitalization, lightweighting, and smart factory integration.

– A global supplier of beverage production and bottling technology, offering turnkey solutions from processing to packaging. Krones focuses on digitalization, lightweighting, and smart factory integration. Bucher Industries – Specializes in juice extraction, filtration, and beverage processing lines, serving fruit juice, wine, beer, and plant-based drink producers. Its equipment is recognized for robustness and gentle product handling.

– Specializes in juice extraction, filtration, and beverage processing lines, serving fruit juice, wine, beer, and plant-based drink producers. Its equipment is recognized for robustness and gentle product handling. SPX Flow – Provides mixing, dispersion, homogenization, and thermal processing equipment tailored for beverages. The company supports efficiency improvements through advanced automation and hygienic design.

– Provides mixing, dispersion, homogenization, and thermal processing equipment tailored for beverages. The company supports efficiency improvements through advanced automation and hygienic design. JBT Corporation – Offers equipment for aseptic processing, sterilization, blending, and filling, supporting both traditional and ready-to-drink beverage categories. JBT is known for innovation in high-acid and low-acid beverage processing.

– Offers equipment for aseptic processing, sterilization, blending, and filling, supporting both traditional and ready-to-drink beverage categories. JBT is known for innovation in high-acid and low-acid beverage processing. KHS GmbH – A specialist in beverage filling and packaging technologies, offering efficient, modular systems for PET, glass, and cans. KHS is recognized for sustainability-focused engineering and resource-saving production lines.

– A specialist in beverage filling and packaging technologies, offering efficient, modular systems for PET, glass, and cans. KHS is recognized for sustainability-focused engineering and resource-saving production lines. Pentair – Provides filtration, carbonation, nitrogenation, and water treatment solutions for breweries, soft drinks, and functional beverages. Pentair’s systems enhance quality and consistency while reducing water and energy consumption.

– Provides filtration, carbonation, nitrogenation, and water treatment solutions for breweries, soft drinks, and functional beverages. Pentair’s systems enhance quality and consistency while reducing water and energy consumption. Praj Industries Ltd – An Indian engineering company providing fermentation, distillation, and bio-processing systems widely used in beverages and bio-based industries. Praj focuses on sustainability, water optimization, and advanced manufacturing.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

Brewery-dominated

Filtration

Carbonation

Sugar Dissolvers

Blenders & Mixers

Heat Exchanger

Other types



By Beverage Type

Alcoholic

Carbonated-dominated

Non-Carbonated

Dairy

By Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

