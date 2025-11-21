Zomee Announces Early Black Friday, Cyber Mom-Day Deals and Gifting Ideas for Moms

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is launching its biggest holiday sale ever to give back to the people who give everything: Moms. Between planning, shopping, cooking, working, and caring for everyone else, moms are the heartbeat of the holidays, yet often the last to receive something for themselves. This year, Zomee is changing that narrative with major savings on mom-approved essentials like breast pumps, stylish diaper bags, cozy body pillows, and more. The celebration includes great discounts, social media gift guide suggestions to make gift giving easy, and a social media giveaway, starting with Zomee’s Early Access Black Friday Sale and followed by its first-ever Cyber MOM-day Sale.

“As a mom myself, I know how common it is to put everyone else first during the holidays,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO of Zomee. “We created Zomee to support women through every stage of their nursing and parenting journey, and this year, we want to make it easier for moms to finally receive something they truly need and want. Whether it’s a gift she picks out for herself or something chosen for her by someone who cares, our holiday deals make it simple to give moms the thoughtful, practical gifts they deserve.”

Early Access Black Friday Sale

Zomee’s Early Access Black Friday Sale offers a head start on savings, so gift givers can get moms what they need and want at prices that feel like a gift to the gift giver, too. The Early Access Black Friday Sale will run from November 20 to 30 on both Zomee.com and Zomee’s Amazon Storefront and there will be great gift ideas starting as low as $4!

Cyber Mom-Day Sale and Giveaway

For the first time, Zomee is kicking off its Cyber Week deals, which will run from December 1 to 5, with Cyber MOM-Day, a dedicated shopping moment featuring great gift ideas and deals just for moms. During this timeframe, all Zomee breast pumps will be 35% off, and all select essentials will be 20% off.

On Cyber Mom-Day (on Cyber Monday, December 1), Zomee will be spotlighting self-care, comfort, and support by featuring suggested gift guide ideas on social media to make shopping easier. In addition, the brand will be hosting social media giveaways where shoppers have the chance to win a package of some of the featured items. The featured gift guide suggestions will include:

For the Working Mom : Zomee Fit and Black Crossbody Bag

: Zomee Fit and Black Crossbody Bag For the Stay-at-Home Mom: Zomee Z2 and Collection Cups

Zomee Z2 and Collection Cups For Every Mom: Zomee Warming and Cooling Massager, Nipple Cream and Silver Cups





To enter the Zomee Cyber Mom-Day social media giveaway, simply:

Like the Cyber Mom-Day posts on Zomee’s Instagram @zomeepump

Follow Zomee on Instagram

Comment on which type of mom you are: Working Mom, Stay-at-Home Mom or Every Mom

Bonus entry: Share the post on your social handle and tag @Zomeepump and your expecting mom friends (if applicable)

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

