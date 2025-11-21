Core AI Launches New AI-Powered Digital Marketing Business to Accelerate Global Growth

Miami, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) (“Core AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence infrastructure company building transformative and scalable offerings across multiple verticals, today announced the formation of Core Digital, a new wholly-owned subsidiary created to spearhead the Company’s entry into the fast-growing digital marketing sector.

“This is a transformational step forward for Core AI,” said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core AI Holdings, Inc. “Core Digital enables us to take our AI capabilities beyond gaming into one of the world’s fastest growing technology markets. By aligning our proprietary content intelligence with the operational capabilities in digital marketing, we are creating a powerful engine for global advertising and AI-driven content optimization. We believe this subsidiary will drive substantial long-term revenue growth and further expand our AI footprint.”

Core Digital will combine Core AI’s proprietary machine learning and media analytics platform to build a next-generation ecosystem for AI-driven digital marketing, tech-enabled interactions and advertising delivery, creating new value for creators, advertisers and audiences worldwide.

This initiative advances Core AI’s broader strategy to:

Expand its AI-driven content technology platform into new, high-growth digital media segments

into new, high-growth digital media segments Establish a strong operational presence in Asia , one of the world’s fastest-scaling digital content markets

, one of the world’s fastest-scaling digital content markets Capture new revenue streams across advertising, creator technologies and audience engagement

across advertising, creator technologies and audience engagement Leverage co-development opportunities that combine Core AI’s deep tech expertise with AI-driven digital marketing and creative content capabilities

Core Digital expects to be operational by the first quarter of 2026.

About Core AI Holdings, Inc.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core AI's mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to build transformative and scalable offerings across multiple verticals. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,200 games, driven over 800 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Core AI Investor Relations:

Brett Maas Hayden IR

chai@haydenir.com

646-536-7331

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on Core AI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Core AI’s control and actual results, performance, or achievements of Core AI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 21, 2025 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

- END -