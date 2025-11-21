AI-Generated Vlog “The Original Papa Palermo” Brings Sicilian Flavor and Digital Storytelling to Instagram for Palermo Villa, Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new kind of influencer has arrived on Instagram, and he’s not exactly human. The Original Papa Palermo (@theoriginalpapapalermo) is an AI-generated character captivating audiences with nostalgic charm, Sicilian culinary wisdom, and animated storytelling—all powered by artificial intelligence.

Created as a digital homage to Gaspare “Papa Palermo” Fallucca, the passionate Sicilian immigrant founder of Palermo Villa, Inc., and its iconic brands Palermo’s Pizza, Urban Pie, Connie’s, and Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza Co., this AI persona revives the founder’s legacy in a fresh, engaging format. Through short-form vlogs, Papa Palermo shares humorous anecdotes, cooking tips, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the pizza-making world, all delivered with his signature mustachioed flair and “Screamin’” enthusiasm.

Palermo Villa, Inc. Is working with Culver Brand Design to bring their idea to life. The project fuses brand heritage with cutting-edge technology to resonate with nostalgic fans and digitally native audiences alike. By leveraging ethical generative AI tools for voice, animation, and storytelling, the vlog delivers a personal, authentic, entertaining, and scalable marketing experience.

“Papa Palermo was larger than life, and now he’s larger than algorithms,” said Nick Fallucca, Chief Innovation Officer for Palermo Villa, Inc. “This AI activation lets us celebrate our founder’s legacy while exploring fresh ways to connect with pizza lovers and digital audiences.”

Wells Culver, principal at Culver Brand Design, adds, “It brings a classic era and old-world attitude to life in a fun and engaging way—and it’s as much fun to create as it is to watch.”

The Instagram account is already drawing attention for its creative use of AI and ability to humanize brand storytelling in a playful, culturally rich way. With each post, Papa Palermo invites viewers into his world—one slice at a time.

Follow the journey on Instagram (@TheOriginalPapaPalermo) and experience the future of brand storytelling, where tradition meets technology. Tag #PapaPalermoVlog to join the conversation.

About Palermo Villa, Inc.

Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. The family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Palermo’s growing portfolio of branded pizzas includes Palermo’s® Pizza, Screamin’ Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™, Connie’s® Pizza, and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. Every pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder’s Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo’s continues to be a leader in innovation in the pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

