Dime Hires Dan Fosina To Lead New Jersey Middle Market Expansion Efforts

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continued execution of its growth plan, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Dan Fosina will join Dime as Senior Vice President, Group Leader.

Mr. Fosina will spearhead Dime’s middle market commercial banking expansion across the state of New Jersey.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said, "As part of our growth plan, we had identified New Jersey as an important expansion market. Recently, we announced plans to open a branch in Lakewood. Dan’s hire further demonstrates our commitment to growing our commercial banking business in New Jersey.”

“Dan is a very strong commercial banker who understands the needs of middle-market businesses and embodies our relationship-based approach to commercial banking. I have known Dan for well over a decade and am excited to have him be part of our growth story,” said Tom Geisel, Dime’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Fosina was most recently a Market President at Valley Bank, where he focused on growing commercial clients as well as managing teams of bankers. Prior to his tenure at Valley Bank, he spent over fifteen years with KeyCorp where he held various roles with increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

