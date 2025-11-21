Tech Investor and Glass Innovator Joins SolarWindow Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent electricity-generating coatings for glass and plastics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Francisco Javier Bono Perez to its Board of Directors, effective November 20, 2025.

Mr. Bono’s appointment follows a recent $1 million capital infusion into SolarWindow from Silica Holding B.V., a European-based investment company focused on the development and productization of transformative technologies. Mr. Bono is the founding partner of Silica.

Silica invests in advanced materials and technologies across the glass, renewable energy, and defense sectors, including ultra-thin flexible solar, advanced holographic optical elements, specialty coatings, and next-generation light-guiding and light-management technologies. Silica, through its holdings in SolarWindow, has expanded its portfolio to include transparent electricity-generating coatings, further solidifying its commitment to supporting innovations that enhance the functional and environmental performance of glass.

“We welcome Mr. Bono to the SolarWindow team and are excited to leverage his global reach across the glass industry, including solar, architectural, automotive, and specialty fabricated glass,” stated Mr. Amit Singh, CEO and President of SolarWindow. “We are grateful for Silica’s investment in our company and value Mr. Bono’s strategic guidance in growing our business and building shareholder value.”

With a 25-year global career, Mr. Bono has led major technology initiatives in glass and solar production and processing across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

He currently serves as President of International Development at LandVac and Vice President at LandGlass, pioneers in vacuum insulated glass technology and leaders in industrial glass manufacturing equipment, respectively.

“I’ve invested in SolarWindow knowing the very real potential to transform glass and plastic surfaces into meaningful sources of renewable energy, opening new horizons for architecture, mobility, and beyond,” stated Mr. Bono, Director at SolarWindow. “I look forward to serving on the board of directors and expanding our opportunities to drive SolarWindow products to market,” he concluded.

With the appointment of Mr. Bono, the SolarWindow Board of Directors increases its membership to five board members, including the recent appointment of SolarWindow President & CEO, Mr. Amit Singh, who joined the Company’s Board of Directors on August 1, 2025.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity® coatings and processes which generate electricity on glass and plastics. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

SolarWindow targets applications beyond conventional solar panels. The Company’s LiquidElectricity® can generate electricity for architectural applications including building windows, facades, and rooftops. LiquidElectricity® has wide-ranging utility, including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, and presents superior aesthetics for generating energy to enable faster financial breakeven.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver LiquidElectricity® products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5249f250-cbc4-4b71-966b-d5d8bdf0fc1b