Tommy Mello Wins Two Titan Business Awards for Visionary Leadership and Industry Transformation

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Service Freedom, a national membership organization supporting home-service companies and Tommy Mello Ventures , a growth-focused investment and advisory organization supporting the home-services industries, announced today that its founder Tommy Mello has been recognized with two prestigious honors in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2, recognizing his leadership and influence in transforming the home-services industry.

Mello received the program’s highest distinction as a Category Winner for Visionary of the Year , and was also awarded Platinum, its second-highest level for Transformation Leader of the Year . The TITAN Business Awards recognize business leaders and organizations setting new standards for innovation and growth worldwide. This season, the TITAN Business Awards attracted more than 5,200 entries from 65 countries, reflecting its global prestige and influence.

Over the past decade, Mello has built a portfolio of companies that collectively generate more than $250 million in annual revenue and employ more than 1,000 people across the United States. Through Tommy Mello Ventures, he partners with home-service leaders to scale operations, improve profitability, and modernize business systems. His work through Home Service Freedom supports contractors nationwide with training, buying-group advantages, vendor partnerships, leadership development, and large-scale educational events.

Mello’s entrepreneurial philosophy centers on empowering people, investing in professional development, and leading with purpose. Through many initiatives he supports individualized coaching, and robust training programs, he has redefined what success looks like in home services. Mello’s philanthropic efforts are also a reflection of his transformational leadership. Mello not only donates his time but in the last year alone he has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits nationwide, showing how community involvement and company culture drive the success of his multiple companies.

“Being recognized by the TITAN Business Awards as both Visionary of the Year and Transformation Leader of the Year is a tremendous honor,” said Tommy Mello, founder of Tommy Mello Ventures and Home Service Freedom. “These awards reflect the work of so many people across our companies and communities who show up every day with passion, integrity, and a drive to make a difference for our customers and communities.”

Beyond his business ventures, Mello is the author of the Amazon best-selling book Home Service Millionaire, host of The Home Service Expert podcast, and founder of Vertical Track, one of the industry’s fastest-growing conferences bringing together thousands of contractors and entrepreneurs each year to share best practices for leadership and sustainable growth.

For more information on Tommy Mello’s and his work to transform the home-services industry visit: https://www.tommymello.com/

About Tommy Mello Ventures

Tommy Mello Ventures (TMV) is a growth-focused investment and advisory organization supporting the home-services and home-improvement industries across the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mello, the company partners with entrepreneurs to strengthen operations, improve profitability, and accelerate sustainable expansion. TMV works with companies nationwide through strategic capital investments, partnerships, and connections across a broad industry network. More information can be found at www.tommymelloventures.com .

About Home Service Freedom

Home Service Freedom (HSF) is a national membership organization supporting home-service companies through collective buying power, vetted vendor partnerships, and operational resources that help owners scale more efficiently. Founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mello, the organization provides exclusive pricing, training, community, and events designed to improve performance and long-term stability. HSF serves companies across the United States and continues to expand its offerings to help leaders build stronger, more sustainable businesses. More information can be found at www.homeservicefreedom.com .

About the TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honor pioneering leaders and organizations driving innovation, growth, and excellence across industries worldwide. The program provides a global platform recognizing achievements that challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of international business.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31fc519f-78a2-4f6e-babc-d27dfdedcee2