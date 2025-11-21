Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth USD 15.01 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 15.01 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 8.96 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 6.67% between 2025 and 2034. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is driven by the growing incidence of cardiovascular disease.



Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Highlights

Global market size reached USD 7.87 billion in 2024, driven by rising arrhythmia prevalence, expanded ECG screening programs, and adoption of continuous rhythm monitoring technologies.



Market expected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained investment in early diagnosis, remote patient monitoring, and AI-enabled cardiac analytics.



Forecast CAGR 6.67% (2025–2034), supported by growth in wearable ECG devices, ambulatory monitoring, reimbursement improvements, and higher detection rates from aging populations.



North America held 37% share in 2024, underpinned by strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of digital cardiac monitoring, and presence of major device manufacturers.



By device type, Holter monitors accounted for 43% due to continued clinical reliance on long-term ambulatory ECG testing and expanding use in outpatient cardiac assessment.



By application, tachycardia dominated in 2024, reflecting high incidence of atrial fibrillation, supraventricular tachycardia, and ventricular tachyarrhythmias requiring continuous or intermittent monitoring.



By end-use, hospitals and clinics represented 46%+ share, driven by higher patient inflow for cardiac testing, increased use of multi-day monitoring, and integration of advanced diagnostic systems.



What are Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices?

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are portable, wearable, or implantable systems that record and determine a person's heart rhythm over time to analyze and diagnose irregular heartbeats, or arrhythmias, which a standard, short-term ECG may not capture.

Consumer-grade apparatus, like smartwatches and even fitness trackers, that are equipped with ECG capabilities for real-time monitoring, are usually conveniently used to detect recurring arrhythmias. For individuals with chronic heart conditions or even those at high risk for arrhythmias, these devices offer continuous data, permitting better diagnosis and management of their condition over time.

Latest Private Industry Investments in Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices:

Volta Medical - Raised €36 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate development and commercialization of its AI-based software (VOLTA VX1) that assists electrophysiologists in detecting abnormal electrograms during arrhythmia procedures.

InfoBionic - Secured US$50 million to expand the commercial reach of its MoMe® Kardia system, a remote wireless monitoring platform designed for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and improved clinical workflow.

Corify Care - Raised €6 million to scale its non-invasive cardiac mapping technology (ACORYS), which enables faster and more efficient arrhythmia diagnostics without the need for catheterization.

Kardi AI - Received €1.1 million to develop and validate its wearable chest-strap ECG device, equipped with AI-powered algorithms for early arrhythmia detection, and to expand into international markets.

Monitra Health - Raised US$1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round to expand its remote cardiac monitoring platform “upBeat,” which aids in diagnosing symptoms like fainting, palpitations, and irregular heart rhythm



What are the Key Trends of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

Integration of AI, Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics : Devices are increasingly embedding artificial intelligence / machine learning algorithms for detecting arrhythmias with higher accuracy, filtering out noise, reducing false positives, classifying complex patterns, and even predicting arrhythmic events before they occur.

: Devices are increasingly embedding / algorithms for detecting arrhythmias with higher accuracy, filtering out noise, reducing false positives, classifying complex patterns, and even predicting arrhythmic events before they occur. Shift to Wearables, Patch-Based, and Remote Monitoring Solutions : Compact, unobtrusive wearable and patch-based systems are becoming more common, enabling continuous monitoring outside hospitals and improving patient compliance.

: Compact, unobtrusive wearable and patch-based systems are becoming more common, enabling continuous monitoring outside hospitals and improving patient compliance. Growth of Telehealth & Mobile Connectivity : Remote patient monitoring, integration with smartphone apps, cloud connectivity, and telecardiology platforms are expanding, allowing real-time or near-real-time rhythm tracking by physicians.

: Remote patient monitoring, integration with apps, cloud connectivity, and telecardiology platforms are expanding, allowing real-time or near-real-time rhythm tracking by physicians. Regulatory Support, Reimbursement & Market Access Improvements : Favorable regulatory approvals, stronger reimbursement policies, and value-based care models are accelerating adoption and reducing financial and access-related barriers.

: Favorable regulatory approvals, stronger reimbursement policies, and value-based care models are accelerating adoption and reducing financial and access-related barriers. Focus on Preventive Care, Early Detection & Patient Convenience: There is a rising demand for early diagnosis, asymptomatic detection, like silent atrial fibrillation, and user-friendly devices designed for comfort, long-term wear, and minimal disruption to daily life.



Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements



Advancements in AI-improved algorithms and even sophisticated sensors enhance accuracy in detecting arrhythmias, while the incorporation of this apparatus with telemedicine platforms facilitates information transmission to healthcare providers.

AI-powered algorithms incorporated into devices improve diagnostic accuracy and permit the prediction of potential cardiovascular complications, enhancing the detection and classification of arrhythmias. Wearable devices raise patient engagement by syncing their care with health actions, encouraging active participation in their healthcare.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Key Challenge

Restricted Access for Patients



Restricted patient access to cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices stems mainly from cost and reimbursement hurdles, as varying insurance policies and even high device expenses limit their affordability and coverage. Different government and even private insurance payors have varying policies on which apparatus is covered, for how long, and also the specific clinical conditions that qualify. This fragmented reimbursement landscape creates uncertainty and can restrict access to optimal solutions. Patients primarily do not have access to the specific programmers demanded to interrogate and also control their own devices, a function restricted to clinics and hospitals.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate (2025 to 2034) CAGR of 6.67% Market Size in 2025 USD 8.40 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.96 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 15.01 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Device, Application, End-use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa U.S. Market Size (2024) USD 2.18 Billion North America Market Share (2024) 37% Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific Key Growth Drivers Rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, rapid adoption of wearable and remote cardiac monitoring technologies, expansion of ambulatory ECG testing, increasing focus on early arrhythmia detection. Key Restraints Shortage of trained professionals to interpret monitoring data, limited access to advanced devices in lower-income regions. Major Opportunities Accelerating use of mobile cardiac telemetry, AI-enabled ECG analytics, and continuous wearable rhythm-monitoring platforms in home-care and telehealth settings.



Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook

What is the U.S. Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size?

The U.S. cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market size is calculated at USD 2.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed USD 4.17 billion by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 6.70% between 2025 and 2034.

How did North America Dominate the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

North America, mainly the U.S., has a high and rising number of atrial fibrillation cases. Lifestyle factors such as sedentary living, obesity, and chronic diseases (diabetes, hypertension) led to this increase. Initiatives to raise the knowledge about arrhythmias and the advantages of monitoring devices among patients and even healthcare providers drive demand.

North America has experienced rapid growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. The rapid industrial focus on advancements of wearable and AI-powered monitoring technologies is bringing significant innovations in the region. Additionally, the sustainable trend of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, particularly due to the rising geriatric population, is fueling significant innovations and developments of cutting-edge cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices.

The U.S. dominates the regional Devices market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, and strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers and health tech innovators. The country benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, robust R&D capabilities, and widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions. Additionally, a proactive regulatory environment, including streamlined FDA approval pathways, supports the rapid commercialization of advanced cardiac monitoring technologies, solidifying the U.S. as the regional market leader.

Asia Pacific Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

A tech-savvy population in countries such as China and India is driving the requirement for connected and even affordable cardiac health devices. Expanding and modernizing healthcare facilities, alongside a rising number of well-trained healthcare professionals, permits the acceptance of the latest cardiac monitoring technologies. There is rising investment in the development of advanced devices, which include premium-priced alternatives and new technologies such as AI-enabled implantable cardiac devices.

Japan dominates the regional market, driven by its highly developed healthcare system, advanced medical technology adoption, and a rapidly aging population, factors that contribute to a higher incidence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation. The country has a strong domestic manufacturing base, with key players like Nihon Kohden and Fukuda Denshi leading innovations in ECG and remote monitoring technologies.

Why is Europe Showing Significant Growth in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

Europe's cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is rising due to a combination of factors, which include the high and even rising prevalence of heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation in the aging population, fast advancements in technology like AI and wearable devices, remarkable investment in R&D, supportive regulatory frameworks, and increased adoption of digital health trends. The advancement of remote and wireless cardiac monitoring devices, like smart ECG monitors and wearable technologies, permits continuous and early detection of irregular heartbeats.

Country-Level Funding and Investments in Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices:

United States - InfoBionic (U.S.) secured a Series D funding round to grow its virtual telemetry/remote cardiac monitoring system (MoMe ARC) to expand domestically and internationally, enabling better detection of arrhythmias.



- InfoBionic (U.S.) secured a Series D funding round to grow its virtual telemetry/remote cardiac monitoring system (MoMe ARC) to expand domestically and internationally, enabling better detection of arrhythmias. India - Monitra Health (Hyderabad) raised US$1.5 million (Pre-Series A) to expand its “upBeat” remote cardiac monitoring platform for diagnosing arrhythmias (fainting, palpitations, etc.), both domestically and with plans for international certification. Also, Sunfox Technologies raised approximately INR 15 crore (approximately US$1.8 million) to scale its portable ECG device “Spandan”, which aids in real-time arrhythmia detection and cardiac health monitoring.



- Monitra Health (Hyderabad) raised US$1.5 million (Pre-Series A) to expand its “upBeat” remote cardiac monitoring platform for diagnosing arrhythmias (fainting, palpitations, etc.), both domestically and with plans for international certification. Also, Sunfox Technologies raised approximately INR 15 crore (approximately US$1.8 million) to scale its portable ECG device “Spandan”, which aids in real-time arrhythmia detection and cardiac health monitoring. United Kingdom / Europe - Lifeyear (UK-Estonian startup) secured €2.8 million to accelerate deployment of its remote/digital cardiovascular (heart) care platform across selected NHS hospitals, GP practices, and virtual wards, enabling more remote monitoring of cardiac patients.



- Lifeyear (UK-Estonian startup) secured €2.8 million to accelerate deployment of its remote/digital cardiovascular (heart) care platform across selected NHS hospitals, GP practices, and virtual wards, enabling more remote monitoring of cardiac patients. Israel - Ultromics, an Oxford-, UK, spinoff with strong Israel-UK connections, raised €48 million (≈ US$55 million) in a Series C round to scale its AI-driven diagnostics for earlier detection of heart failure (which intersects with arrhythmia risk) and to roll out more broadly in its target markets.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Insights

Device Insights

Why did the Holter Monitor Segment Dominate the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

The Holter monitor segment dominated the market, with a market share of 43% due to its well-known reliability and cost-effectiveness compared to other technologies, making it a preferred alternative for diagnosing intermittent arrhythmias. Holter monitors have a well-known track record and are known for their reliability in capturing heart activity over extended periods. They are user-friendly and do not even need professional medical training for patients to function.

The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the market during the forecast period, due to rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, technological developments in wearable and smartphone-based apparatus, and the effectiveness of mobile cardiac telemetry in capturing long-term, vital heart rhythm data.

The rising trend of telemedicine and even the shift towards remote patient management create a favorable environment for mobile cardiac telemetry devices, which offer continuous, near-real-time data collection from patients' homes. Thus, it offers comprehensive, long-term heart rhythm information, providing physicians with a better analysis of a patient's cardiac status and even the circumstances surrounding arrhythmias.

Application Insights

Why did the Tachycardia Segment Dominate the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

The tachycardia segment dominates the market due to the high incidence of atrial fibrillation and a few tachycardic conditions, mainly in aging populations. These arrhythmias can contribute to serious complications like stroke, heart failure, and even sudden cardiac arrest, necessitating early detection along with intervention to prevent these severe results.

The development and acceptance of advanced monitoring devices, which include event recorders, Holter monitors, and even implantable devices, permit the effective recording of electrical heart activity.

End-Use Insights

Why did the Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominate the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market?

The hospitals and clinics segment dominates the market with a share of over 46% in 2024, due to the high volume of cardiac implant procedures, the demand for integrated infrastructure for continuous monitoring, and a large patient inflow demanding timely diagnosis and follow-up care. Hospitals have developed infrastructure and even skilled medical professionals to offer continuous telemetry and comprehensive monitoring, which includes post-procedural observation. Supportive reimbursement policies and even government support for cardiovascular health push hospitals and clinics to procure this advanced monitoring apparatus.

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period, due to the rising global prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, which necessitates standard long-term monitoring beyond typical hospital visits. New wearable and implantable monitoring devices offer more precise as well as long-term detection of heart rhythm irregularities, which can be effectively managed in diagnostic centers. The incorporation of AI-based analytics in monitoring devices assists in enhancing the accuracy and even efficiency of diagnostics, thus improving the capabilities of diagnostic centers.

Top Companies in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Applied Cardiac Systems - Applied Cardiac Systems provides advanced Holter monitoring and cardiac event recording systems designed to detect and analyze arrhythmias in clinical and outpatient settings.



- Applied Cardiac Systems provides advanced Holter monitoring and cardiac event recording systems designed to detect and analyze arrhythmias in clinical and outpatient settings. AliveCor - AliveCor offers portable, AI-powered ECG devices like KardiaMobile that enable real-time arrhythmia detection from smartphones, supporting remote cardiac monitoring.



- AliveCor offers portable, AI-powered ECG devices like KardiaMobile that enable real-time arrhythmia detection from smartphones, supporting remote cardiac monitoring. iRhythm Technologies - iRhythm Technologies develops the Zio patch, a wearable ECG monitoring solution that provides continuous long-term monitoring to detect irregular heart rhythms with high diagnostic yield.



- iRhythm Technologies develops the Zio patch, a wearable ECG monitoring solution that provides continuous long-term monitoring to detect irregular heart rhythms with high diagnostic yield. Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Philips delivers comprehensive cardiac monitoring solutions, including wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics, for continuous arrhythmia detection in hospitals and home care environments.



- Philips delivers comprehensive cardiac monitoring solutions, including wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics, for continuous arrhythmia detection in hospitals and home care environments. Medtronic plc - Medtronic provides implantable loop recorders and remote cardiac monitoring systems that enable long-term tracking and early detection of arrhythmias in at-risk patients.



- Medtronic provides implantable loop recorders and remote cardiac monitoring systems that enable long-term tracking and early detection of arrhythmias in at-risk patients. Nihon Kohden Corporation - Nihon Kohden offers integrated cardiac monitoring systems, including bedside ECG monitors and telemetry systems, to support accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and real-time monitoring.



- Nihon Kohden offers integrated cardiac monitoring systems, including bedside ECG monitors and telemetry systems, to support accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and real-time monitoring. Biotronik - Biotronik specializes in implantable cardiac monitors and pacemakers with remote monitoring capabilities to detect and manage complex arrhythmias efficiently.



- Biotronik specializes in implantable cardiac monitors and pacemakers with remote monitoring capabilities to detect and manage complex arrhythmias efficiently. Biotricity - Biotricity develops connected cardiac monitoring solutions like Bioflux, a real-time, high-precision ECG device that aids in diagnosing and managing cardiac arrhythmias.



- Biotricity develops connected cardiac monitoring solutions like Bioflux, a real-time, high-precision ECG device that aids in diagnosing and managing cardiac arrhythmias. GE Healthcare - GE Healthcare provides advanced ECG systems and wearable cardiac monitoring devices equipped with data analytics to support arrhythmia detection across care settings.



- GE Healthcare provides advanced ECG systems and wearable cardiac monitoring devices equipped with data analytics to support arrhythmia detection across care settings. St. Jude Medical (Abbott Laboratories) - St. Jude Medical, now part of Abbott, offers a suite of implantable and wearable cardiac monitoring devices that deliver continuous rhythm tracking and data-driven arrhythmia management.



- St. Jude Medical, now part of Abbott, offers a suite of implantable and wearable cardiac monitoring devices that deliver continuous rhythm tracking and data-driven arrhythmia management. Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.) - Spacelabs Healthcare provides telemetry and Holter monitoring systems designed for continuous arrhythmia surveillance and ECG data interpretation in clinical environments.



- Spacelabs Healthcare provides telemetry and Holter monitoring systems designed for continuous arrhythmia surveillance and ECG data interpretation in clinical environments. Welch Allyn (Hillrom Services, Inc.) - Welch Allyn, a Hillrom company, delivers portable ECG devices and connected monitoring solutions that assist in early arrhythmia detection and improved cardiac care workflows.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025, Biotricity Inc., an innovative medical technology firm specializing in remote cardiac monitoring solutions, and B-Secur, a leader in ECG algorithms, together with biosensing technology, are transforming the consumer wearables market with an improvement to their joint cardiac monitoring platform. This partnership solidifies the company's leadership in digital cardiovascular innovations. Source: https://www.globenewswire.com



In May 2024, Vivalink, a leading manufacturer of digital healthcare solutions, declared the start of its comprehensive technology solution engineered for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry and Holter monitoring. The solution incorporates remote patient monitoring technologies and developed arrhythmia detection algorithms, streamlining deployment and even improving patient care to meet the rising need for efficient ambulatory ECG monitoring solutions. Source: https://www.dicardiology.com

Segments Covered in the Report

By Device



Holter Monitor

Event Recorder

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Implantable Cardiac Monitor

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitor

Others



By Application



Tachycardia Atrial Tachycardia Ventricular Tachycardia

Bradycardia

Premature Contraction

Others



By End-Use



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



