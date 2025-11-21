Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2026.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCita-loan
ISINDK000955108-7DK000955094-9
Reference rateCibor6MCita6M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)
Series32G32H
CallableNoNo
Auction results  
Total allotmentDKK 4,750 mio.DKK 15,750 mio.
Total bids DKK 9,383 mio.DKK 38,032 mio.
Interest rate spread-0.03%+0.52%
Price100.20100.20
Other information  
Maturity01-07-202801-01-2029

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.

