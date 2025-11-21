Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
21. November 2025
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cita-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955108-7
|DK000955094-9
|Reference rate
|Cibor6M
|Cita6M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 4,750 mio.
|DKK 15,750 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 9,383 mio.
|DKK 38,032 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|-0.03%
|+0.52%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2028
|01-01-2029
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.
Attachment