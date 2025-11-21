Edible Garden Products Now Carried by George’s Plants, Along with New Brooklyn Harvest Market and Associated Supermarket Locations

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced the strengthening of its retail presence in New York City through new distribution at George’s Plants in Brooklyn, NY, along with additional Brooklyn Harvest Market and Associated Supermarket locations. These retailers will now offer the Company’s full line of products, including potted and cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and the rapidly growing Pickle Party® line of gourmet fermented foods.

George’s Plants, a well-regarded destination for Brooklyn shoppers seeking fresh produce, specialty items, and a strong connection to local food culture, has earned a loyal following through its focus on quality, thoughtful product selection, and attentive service. Its independent roots and commitment to sustainably minded brands make it an ideal partner for Edible Garden as the Company expands its presence in the borough. Similarly, Associated Supermarket and Brooklyn Harvest Market, both part of the Associated Supermarket Group (ASG), have long served New York communities with an emphasis on freshness, value, and local sourcing. The addition of more locations within each of these retailers reflects Edible Garden’s growing relationship with ASG and the increasing demand for its sustainably grown products.

“We are pleased to partner with these retailers to make our full range of locally grown organic produce, and Pickle Party® products available to even more consumers across New York,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Consumers in these communities continue to look for clean-label foods that are grown responsibly, and we are proud to help meet that demand. As we broaden our retail presence, the strength of our CEA platform becomes increasingly clear. It enables us to consistently deliver high-quality products while minimizing the distance food travels and supporting environmentally responsible growing practices. By combining modern greenhouse innovation with a strategically positioned distribution network, we are building a smarter, more sustainable system for getting fresh, great-tasting produce to consumers.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

