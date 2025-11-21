CSW Industrials Deploys Over $26.5 Million on Acquisitions Within the Specialized Reliability Solutions Segment, Diversifying Our End Markets

Investment Highlights

Capital investment of over $26.5 million within Specialized Reliability Solutions segment for acquisitions of Hydrotex Holdings, Inc., which further diversifies our end markets for specialty oils and lubricants, and ProAction Fluids, which delivers new products for Horizontal Directional Drilling to our portfolio

Valuation of combined acquisitions represents approximately 5.0x trailing twelve-months’ adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for identified synergies expected to be achieved within the first 12 months post-close

Expected to be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year of ownership

$1.7B of cumulative acquisition capital investment by CSW Industrials since going public in October 2015





DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced the strategic deployment of over $26.5 million in completing the separate acquisitions of Hydrotex Holdings, Inc. (“Hydrotex”) and ProAction Fluids. These acquisitions are evidence of the Company’s continued commitment to add innovative product offerings and further diversify the end market uses within the Specialized Reliability Solutions segment. CSW funded the transactions with borrowings under its existing $700 million revolving credit facility.

Joseph B. Armes, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CSW Industrials, said, “These acquisitions are consistent with our record of enhancing long-term shareholder value and adding new products to our portfolio, while allowing us to enter new end markets with products growing faster than the overall end markets served. The additions of Hydrotex and ProAction Fluids further solidifies our leadership position in niche specialty lubricants and fluids.”

Mark Bass, Vice President of CSW Industrials and General Manager, Specialized Reliability Solutions, commented, “We are excited to invest in expanding the breadth and depth of our products within Specialized Reliability Solutions. Adding Hydrotex and ProAction Fluids to our portfolio allows us to offer industry leading technology to address infrastructure horizontal directional drilling and specialty lubricants to diversify our end markets served. I could not be more thrilled to work with both teams to increase the distribution and improve the customer experience for these products.”

The acquisition of Hydrotex Holdings, Inc. brings a family of high-performance lubricants supplying products to multiple industries, including the industrial, manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, transportation, fleets, power generation, and utilities end markets, allowing additional end market diversification to our product portfolio. Hydrotex’s high-performance lubricants are designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce equipment wear, and extend service life, enabling safer, more efficient operations.

The acquisition of ProAction Fluids adds complementary products to sell alongside current product offerings. This specialty product acquisition delivers a superior mud management solution, focusing on infrastructure build-out, to horizontal directional drilling end users compared to traditional methods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations, and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer

214-489-7113

alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com