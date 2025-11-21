NETSOL’s Transcend Retail signs two US dealer groups

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced new dealership deployments of Transcend Retail at Porsche North Houston and Jim Shorkey Nissan.

Transcend Retail is an omnichannel, end-to-end digital retail platform that transforms how OEMs and dealer groups sell cars. It provides a modern, connected retail journey across their network, helping dealers grow sales and profitability at scale while improving the experience for customers and partners.

Porsche North Houston, part of Indigo Auto Group, went live with NETSOL’s Transcend Retail platform

Indigo Auto Group’s Porsche North Houston dealership implemented Transcend Retail, NETSOL’s next-generation digital automotive retail platform. Recognized as one of the top-performing Porsche dealers in the United States for 13 consecutive years, Porsche North Houston selected Transcend Retail to enhance its digital sales and customer experience capabilities. The deployment was completed in under five weeks, underscoring the platform’s flexibility, scalability and ease of implementation.

“One of my favorite features of Transcend Retail is the user interface and user experience both from the sales side and the client side,” said Josh Smylie, Digital Marketing Manager, Indigo Auto Group. “It seems more modern compared to the other competitors on the market.”

“We have captured more leads through the platform than we were with our previous digital retailing tool. We are seeing a huge influx of leads come through. The most noticeable difference we've seen has been client engagement and utilizing the tool. It does better than anything in the market, especially in its price point when you compare it to other digital retailing tools of its kind. It’s definitely a more intuitive and more modern approach,” he further stated.

Following the successful rollout at Porsche North Houston, NETSOL and Indigo Auto Group are on track to enable the remaining Porsche dealerships in the group, with five additional stores scheduled to go live by December 1, 2025. This rapid expansion underscores both organizations’ commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the customer’s retail network.

Jim Shorkey Nissan, part of Jim Shorkey Auto Group, went live with NETSOL’s Transcend Retail platform

Jim Shorkey Nissan, a dealership within the Jim Shorkey Auto Group, successfully deployed NETSOL’s Transcend Retail platform. The dealership was looking for a powerful digital retail solution that could meet the demands of their business while offering a simple and intuitive experience for both their teams and customers. The implementation marked another milestone in NETSOL’s expansion in the North American market, where dealers and finance providers are under increasing pressure to modernize retail experiences and drive operational efficiency.

“The first thing I noticed is how clean and organized Transcend Retail was,” said Michael Gaitor, General Manager at Jim Shorkey Auto Group. “I love that the tool is easy to use. It is very transparent and everything is very upfront. I think it’s the most modernized tool that’s out there. You don’t have any of the friction that some of the older tools have. For Nissan customers who tend to be a lot more tech savvy and technologically advanced – it’s a great tool for them and very easy for them to use as well.”

“The NETSOL team was the big sell for me,” he added. “The level of support is different from what you get from vendors nowadays.”

Jim Shorkey Nissan’s adoption of the platform signals NETSOL’s continued momentum in helping dealerships across the United States modernize their sales funnel, reduce friction in the customer journey, and unlock back-end finance and service revenue.

“This is a landmark moment for NETSOL,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “With Indigo Auto Group and Jim Shorkey Auto Group partnering with NETSOL we’re empowering premier dealership groups to deliver a truly seamless, modern and intelligent digital automotive retail experience. Our platform is more than technology: it’s a strategic engine for growth, trust and transformation in the automotive sales ecosystem.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

