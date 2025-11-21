UPDATE -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Engages FSR Capital to Strengthen Uplisting Readiness and Capital Markets Strategy

AIEA, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTCID: ECGS, “ECGS” or the “Company”), a Hawaii-based premium bottled water company, today announced that it has entered into a Consultancy Agreement with FSR Group Pte. Ltd. (“FSR Capital”), a Singapore-based strategic advisory firm, to advance the Company’s capital-markets strategy, uplisting preparedness, and public-company development initiatives.

This engagement follows ECGS’s recently announced engagement with a leading emerging-growth company investment bank, to support the Company’s broader growth initiatives and its long-term plan to pursue a potential uplisting to The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Under the consultancy agreement, FSR Capital will provide ECGS with high-level strategic advisory services related to:

strengthening governance and board readiness;

enhancing public-company reporting alignment;

assessing gaps between OTC Markets requirements and national-exchange standards;

supporting management and the Board with strategic capital-markets positioning.

William J. Delgado, Chairman & CEO of ECGS, stated:

“Eco-Growth Strategies believes it is preparing for a significant phase of growth, operational scale-up, and increased market visibility. Our recent engagement with a leading emerging-growth company investment bank for uplisting advisory services, combined with FSR Capital’s strategic guidance, gives us what we believe is a strong foundation as we work to elevate our presence in the public markets and prepare the Company for future milestones, including a potential uplisting.”

Calvin Ling, President of FSR Capital, commented:

“We are pleased to support ECGS during this dynamic period of expansion. The Company has articulated a clear goal of strengthening its public-company infrastructure and preparing for the rigors of a national exchange. Drawing on our experience advising growth‑stage public companies on capital‑markets strategy and exchange‑readiness, our focus is to help ECGS advance its uplisting readiness, enhance its capital-markets framework, and position the Company for greater institutional visibility as it continues to execute its growth plan.”

The agreement is effective immediately and provides ECGS with direct strategic support designed to complement its ongoing operational and market-expansion initiatives.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (“ECGS”) is a Hawaii-based bottled water company developing and scaling the production of high-quality purified and natural spring water sourced from the Hawaiian Islands. The Company is pursuing facility and infrastructure expansion initiatives in Hawaii and is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker ECGS. Learn more at https://www.hawaiianisleswater.com.

About FSR Group Pte. Ltd.

FSR Group Pte. Ltd. (“FSR Capital”) is a Singapore-headquartered strategic advisory firm providing consultancy services in capital-markets strategy, market readiness, governance enhancement, and public-company communications for growth-stage companies across Asia and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements and Specific Risk Disclosures

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s operational expansion; anticipated benefits of the consultancy agreement with FSR Capital; the Company’s collaboration with an investment bank; future growth strategy; expectations regarding improvements to public-company infrastructure; and the Company’s evaluation of, and readiness for, a potential uplisting to a national securities exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Uplisting Readiness & Regulatory Risks : The Company may not meet Nasdaq’s or any exchange’s quantitative or qualitative listing standards; there is no assurance an application will be submitted or approved; uplisting is dependent on market conditions, regulatory review, corporate governance upgrades, and financial performance.

: The Company may not meet Nasdaq’s or any exchange’s quantitative or qualitative listing standards; there is no assurance an application will be submitted or approved; uplisting is dependent on market conditions, regulatory review, corporate governance upgrades, and financial performance. Operational Risks : The Company’s facility upgrades, equipment installations, and production scale-up may take longer than expected, require additional capital, or not achieve projected efficiencies.

: The Company’s facility upgrades, equipment installations, and production scale-up may take longer than expected, require additional capital, or not achieve projected efficiencies. Financial and Capital Markets Risks : Access to capital may be limited; market volatility could impact valuation or timing of strategic initiatives; collaboration with investment banks or consultants does not guarantee financing, liquidity improvements, or market acceptance.

: Access to capital may be limited; market volatility could impact valuation or timing of strategic initiatives; collaboration with investment banks or consultants does not guarantee financing, liquidity improvements, or market acceptance. Execution Risks : Strategic plans, including expansion of bottling operations and distribution channels, may not be successfully implemented or may require modification due to commercial, logistical, or regulatory constraints.

: Strategic plans, including expansion of bottling operations and distribution channels, may not be successfully implemented or may require modification due to commercial, logistical, or regulatory constraints. Public-Company Compliance Risks : Changes in SEC, OTC Markets, or potential national-exchange reporting requirements may increase compliance costs or impact timing of planned initiatives.

: Changes in SEC, OTC Markets, or potential national-exchange reporting requirements may increase compliance costs or impact timing of planned initiatives. General Business Risks: Economic conditions, supply-chain challenges (including bottling materials and logistics), competitive pressures, and environmental factors affecting water sourcing could negatively impact results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ECGS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.