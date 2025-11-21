Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Florida community, Sebastian Landing, is coming soon to St. Augustine, Florida. This sophisticated waterfront community will feature elegant new single-family homes and townhomes with breathtaking views, resort-style amenities, and deeded boat slips. Site work is underway at Shipyard Way and Mainship Boulevard, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.

Situated along the banks of the San Sebastian River, Sebastian Landing will offer home shoppers a unique opportunity to own a new construction home on the water. A selection of modern 2- and 3-story home designs feature open floor plans ranging from 2,231 to over 3,950 square feet, with bright layouts, 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 baths, 2- to 3-car garages, covered lanais, and optional private elevators. Homes at Sebastian Landing will be priced from the mid-$900,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Sebastian Landing will enjoy exclusive access to resort-style amenities, including a sparkling pool, outdoor pavilion, picnic areas, and breathtaking views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Deeded boat slips and priority marina access allow homeowners to set sail on tranquil waters just beyond their doors.

Located minutes from historic downtown St. Augustine, Sebastian Landing offers convenient access to cobblestone streets lined with premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as nearby beaches, golf, and outdoor recreation.

"We are thrilled to introduce Sebastian Landing, where home shoppers can discover exceptional waterfront living in one of the most beautiful and historic areas of Florida," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "This community combines elegant home designs with resort-style amenities to offer an unparalleled lifestyle."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Sebastian Landing, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

