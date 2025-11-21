Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting

Friday, November 21, 2025

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

 

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") today, on November 21, 2025.

We experienced a very high turnout at this year's AGM and all resolutions were approved and adopted at the Meeting:

  • Election of Herbjorn Hansson, Alexander Hansson, Jenny Chu and Jim Kelly to serve as Directors of the Board.
  • Approval of the appointment of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors. 

We are in a strong market and prospects are good.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

 

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


