Edge Integration Services Market Report 2025: Service Types, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Integration Services Market - Service Types, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Edge Integration Services market is on an upward trajectory, expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2024 to $6.4 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 20.9%. This growth stems from the increasing adoption of distributed computing models, propelled by 5G, rapid industrial IoT expansion, and the rise of hybrid cloud-edge deployments.

Enterprises are focusing on bridging localized edge environments with centralized cloud ecosystems, increasing the demand for comprehensive integration services. Key players are tasked with providing low-latency, cloud-orchestrated solutions compliant with various regulations across multiple sectors.

The market is witnessing the convergence of edge computing and hybrid cloud architectures, with containerized edge deployments utilizing Kubernetes frameworks like K3s and MicroK8s. Further, AI inference capabilities are being embedded closer to data sources. Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR and APAC data residency mandates are shaping service providers' integration strategies, necessitating encryption, access controls, and robust auditing within deployment plans.

In terms of demand, industrial manufacturing leads due to its need for deterministic performance, while IT & telecom emerges as the fastest-growing sector, driven by MEC rollouts and collaboration between hyperscalers and telecom operators. Dominant players include Accenture, IBM Consulting, Capgemini, HCLTech, Infosys, Cisco Services, and Wipro, who are broadening their edge-specific services. They are competing with specialists like EdgeConneX, Siemens Digital Industries Services, and Rakuten Symphony, which are emphasizing sector-specific integration solutions.

Regional Insights

North America commanded the leading share of the global market in 2024 with 41.3% of total revenue, supported by the prevalence of established hyperscalers, swift 5G rollouts, and early adoption in manufacturing, telecom, and energy sectors. Europe follows, driven by Industry 4.0, smart grid implementation, and smart city initiatives. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 26.8% from 2024 to 2030, underpinned by escalating investments in smart manufacturing, 5G-powered IoT, and government-backed edge infrastructure.

Service Type Analysis

In 2024, deployment and integration support was the largest segment, accounting for 42.1% of the global market. The complexity of initial edge rollouts in automation, smart cities, and telecom sectors necessitates this dominance. Consulting services followed, supported by strong demand for architecture planning and compliance readiness, projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 22.9% through 2030.

Deployment Type Insights

On-premise edge deployments led in 2024, holding 52.9% of the market, especially in industries prioritizing local data processing and security. However, hybrid edge deployments are set to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 24.2%, driven by multi-cloud strategies and platform adoption like AWS Outposts and Azure Stack Edge.

Industry and Company Type Analysis

The industrial sector is the largest adopter, driven by ultra-reliable edge infrastructure needs for smart factories and latency-sensitive automation. IT & telecom ranks second, driven by MEC and dynamic network slicing. Large enterprises dominated in 2024, attributing 65.2% of global spending due to their intricate infrastructure needs. Meanwhile, SMEs are anticipated to grow fastest, stimulated by interest in modular edge solutions.

Market Scope and Key Metrics:

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2030

2025-2030 Units: Market value in US$

Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 20+

Geographic Regions: Includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Service Types: Deployment & Integration Support, Consulting & Advisory, Post-deployment Support & Optimization.

Deployment Types: On-premise, Hybrid Edge-Cloud, Fully Managed/Outsourced Edge.

Industry Sectors: Industrial Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy, Media, Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Education, Others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 470 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

The key companies profiled in this Edge Integration Services market report include:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Services

Cognizant

Dell Technologies Services

EdgeConneX

Fujitsu

HCLTech

HPE Pointnext Services

IBM Consulting

Infosys

Lumen Technologies

MobiledgeX

Rakuten Symphony

Schneider Electric

Siemens Digital Industries Services

Supermicro Professional Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erxpd1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment