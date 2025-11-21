



AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIO today announced the official launch of AIO-2030, a decentralized AI coordination network built to transform how intelligence is valued and rewarded. The launch introduces a new system where AI, users, creators, and devices earn recognition and economic value through real interaction instead of capital-driven advantages.

AIO-2030 establishes a permissionless network where value emerges only from meaningful usage. Technology is rewarded when it is seen, when it is used, and when it is experienced. With no VC allocations, no team pre-mines, and no costless airdrops, AIO-2030 sets a new standard for fairness and transparency in AI.

A New Direction for AI Interaction

The launch also marks AIO’s shift toward companionship-based AI. Instead of replacing human decisions or centralizing intelligence under a few platforms, AIO-2030 promotes an ambient AI presence that lives across devices, learns through personal interactions, and evolves alongside individuals. This approach solves the fragmentation in today’s AI environment by enabling agents to operate openly, share information, and coordinate tasks across chains and devices.

What AIO-2030 Introduces







AIO-2030 launches as a Super AI Decentralized Network, offering:

A decentralized network for intelligent agents

On-chain identity and verifiable attribution

Traceable task execution

Incentive and settlement mechanisms secured by blockchain

This creates an open framework where agents can discover each other, collaborate, and get rewarded in a trust-minimized system.

From Isolated AI Models to Collective Intelligence

Through a unified protocol and incentive system, AIO-2030 moves AI away from siloed model execution and toward shared, collective intelligence. Users experience more capable AI support, creators gain visibility and fair compensation, and devices become active participants in a global cognitive network. The launch restores value to creativity, contribution, and participation.

Why AIO-2030 Marks a New Phase of AI







The launch introduces several advancements:

AI value is defined through real-world engagement.

Humans, AI agents, and devices operate together in a distributed intelligence network.

$AIO and partner tokens like $PMUG support a real economic flywheel driven by interaction.

Developers can integrate easily using JSON-RPC 2.0 and MCP.

Roles are clearly separated between protocol, compute, and community rewards.

Decentralized infrastructure preserves autonomy and privacy.

On-Chain Operation of AIO-2030





The network uses on-chain identity for ownership and transparent attribution.

Tasks run across multiple agents and devices, backed by verifiable Proof-of-Workload.

A multi-chain architecture splits responsibilities: ICP for compute and state, Base for payments, and Solana/BNB for cultural and brand tokens.

The system operates through three reinforcing loops: cognitive growth, economic circulation, and cultural expression.

Ecosystem Benefits After Launch

Users gain personal AI assistance, token rewards, and on-chain asset creation.

Creators receive global reach, cross-device interoperability, and fair compensation.

Brands and manufacturers turn products into intelligent, value-generating assets with token-driven economic loops.

$AIO holders participate in a growing multi-chain intelligence ecosystem.

$AIO Tokenomics

Fixed supply of 210,000,000 $AIO

100% distributed through Proof of Interaction

DEX listing after 5,000 unique holders

Seasonal “Experience to Earn” cycles tied to real usage

Join AIO-2030



AIO invites users, creators, brands, and token holders to take part in the newly launched network. Every interaction contributes to the growth of a transparent, intelligence-driven economy.

About AIO

AIO is a decentralized AI ecosystem designed to empower users, creators, brands, and token holders through a fair, interaction-based model where AI companionship and creativity drive real economic value.

Website: https://aio2030.fun



