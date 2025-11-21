Soil Health and Regenerative Agriculture Market Report 2025-2035: Focus on Market Opportunities, Business Strategies, Applications, Products and Regional Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Health and Regenerative Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Market Opportunities, Business Strategies, Application, Product, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the analysis, this market is set for robust growth, with global sustainability initiatives and corporate net-zero commitments fueling investment. The market was valued at approximately $12.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach over $47.93 billion by 2035 reflecting strong double-digit expansion. As a result, the soil health and regenerative agriculture sector is rapidly evolving from niche experiments into a mainstream paradigm for low-carbon agriculture practices and climate-resilient food production.







Industrial Impact



Regenerative agriculture is transforming conventional farming by emphasizing ecological and climate-smart approaches. Widespread adoption of low-carbon agriculture practices, such as integrating legumes for natural nitrogen fixation and using water-efficient agriculture practices (e.g., drip irrigation coupled with healthy soils), has a significant industrial impact. Food and beverage corporations are increasingly supporting these practices to achieve scope-3 emission reduction in agriculture supply chains, effectively turning farms into carbon sinks.

Likewise, governments worldwide are introducing climate-smart agriculture policies and incentive programs to promote soil regeneration, given its benefits for long-term agricultural productivity and environmental health. The ripple effects span across the agritech and sustainability sectors; agribusiness giants are developing sustainable farming business models that reward regenerative outcomes (e.g., paying growers for soil carbon gains), and new markets are forming around soil carbon trading. The push for healthier soils is also sparking innovation in farm management; for example, advanced equipment and input suppliers now tailor products for nutrient management in regenerative farming, such as biofertilizers and no-till seeders.

Overall, regenerative agriculture is not only enhancing farm profitability and biodiversity enhancement farming (by creating more diverse and resilient agro-ecosystems) but also shaping a new value chain where agricultural carbon-credit market mechanisms turn sustainable practices into financial opportunities.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Crop Production

Livestock Grazing

Forestry

Segmentation 2: by Practice Type

Soil Health Management

Water Management

Biodiversity Enhancement

Nutrient Management

Livestock Grazing Management

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Recent Developments in the soil health and regenerative agriculture market:

Bayer's ForwardFarm Initiative (Sep 2024): Global agrochemical leader Bayer introduced a regenerative agriculture program in India focusing on soil carbon capture and vermicomposting. This initiative applied cover cropping and organic amendments to enhance soil health and climate resilience for smallholder farmers, signaling increased corporate investment in regenerative methods.

Soil Capital Funding (Sep 2024): Belgium-based startup Soil Capital secured $16.2 million in Series B funding to scale its regenerative agriculture platform. This investment will help over a thousand European farms adopt practices like agroforestry and no-till, improving sustainability metrics (e.g., GHG emissions reduction and soil health scores) while connecting farmers to carbon farming credits.

Emerging MRV Technologies (2025): Agri-tech companies are launching satellite monitoring soil carbon services and digital MRV for agriculture tools that use remote sensing and AI to measure soil carbon changes across large land areas. For instance, new platforms combine satellite imagery with on-ground soil sampling to verify carbon sequestration, making participation in the agricultural carbon-credit market more accessible and credible for farmers.

Policy Incentives: Governments in regions such as the EU, Australia, and the U.S. have rolled out incentives and pilot programs encouraging regenerative practices. From payments for water-efficient agriculture practices (to conserve groundwater) to tax credits for carbon sequestration on farms, these climate-smart agriculture policies are creating a more favorable economic environment for regenerative agriculture. Notably, in 2025, the U.S. Farm Bill introduced provisions supporting soil health initiatives and climate-smart farming, likely accelerating market growth in North America.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The soil health and regenerative agriculture market has been gaining strong momentum, driven by high-profile investments and collaborative industry initiatives. In 2024 alone, major agribusinesses and financiers expanded their commitments to regenerative farming. For instance, Mad Capital launched a $50 million Perennial Fund II to finance regenerative agriculture, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) extended its programs to 4 million acres (partnering with Farmers Business Network's Gradable platform), and new supply chain collaborations, such as Nzatu's partnership with African coffee growers, underscored the global reach of sustainable agriculture. These moves, alongside government-backed climate-smart agriculture projects, demonstrate growing confidence in the regenerative approach to boost productivity and resilience while cutting emissions.



The competitive landscape spans agribusiness giants, ag-tech startups, carbon market platforms, and sustainability-focused programs. Traditional agricultural companies are integrating regenerative practices into their offerings; for example, major crop input providers like Bayer AG and Nutrien now offer soil health advisory services and bio-based inputs. Ag-tech innovators are also at the forefront. For instance, Indigo Ag's carbon farming program has enrolled millions of acres and issued nearly 1 million tons of CO2 removal credits, with buyers like Microsoft stepping in to purchase large batches. Similarly, startups such as Boomitra are developing AI-powered projects to generate soil carbon credits from smallholder farms in Asia and Africa.

On the regenerative inputs side, companies like Pivot Bio provide microbial fertilizers that allow farmers to cut synthetic nitrogen use by ~20%, improving soil health and reducing emissions. Meanwhile, digital MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) platforms like Regrow and Agreena are leveraging satellite imagery and AI to monitor cover cropping, tillage, and soil carbon changes at scale. These technologies enable the verification of carbon sequestration, which is crucial for farmers to earn credits and for corporates to track sustainable sourcing.

Importantly, global food and beverage companies have created a powerful pull in the market; firms such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever, and General Mills have pledged to adopt regenerative practices across millions of acres in their supply chains by 2030. Many of these corporations are investing in farmer training and incentive programs (for example, PepsiCo's initiative to implement regenerative methods on 7 million acres), driving demand for regenerative solutions and partnerships.

The competition is therefore dynamic and intensifying; incumbent agribusinesses are partnering with tech startups, carbon credit aggregators are vying for project scale, and ag-tech firms are differentiating with advanced soil analytics. This collaborative yet competitive environment is rapidly evolving, with each player aiming to scale regenerative agriculture solutions and secure a leadership position in this emerging market.



Some prominent names established in this market include:

Bayer AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM)

PepsiCo, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Nutrien Ltd.

Indigo AG, Inc.

Agreena (AgreenaCarbon platform)

Boomitra, Inc.

Pivot Bio, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Truterra)

Regrow AG

