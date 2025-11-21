21Shares AG (the “Issuer”): Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

21Shares AG (the “Issuer”)

LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64

21 November 2025

Publication of Supplement to Base Prospectus of the Issuer

A supplement dated 21 November 2025 to the Base Prospectus dated 15 October 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”) relating to the Exchange Traded Products Programme of the Issuer (the “Supplement”) has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing. The purpose of the Supplement is to supplement the Base Prospectus to reflect the changes in the composition of the Issuer’s group in connection with the acquisition of 21co Holdings Limited (the Issuer’s ultimate parent company) by FalconX Group.



To view the Supplement in full, please click on the provided attachment or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.21shares.com/en-eu/ir/prospectus



A copy of the Supplement will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission Service and may shortly be viewed on the National Storage Mechanism at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Enquiries:

Attention of Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Head of Legal EMEA. Email address: legal@21shares.com

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus, as supplemented, whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Base Prospectus, as supplemented.

Attachment