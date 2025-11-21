XBP Europe Secures Public Sector Digital Transformation Contract with the Saarland State Administration Office

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, announced that its European subsidiary, XBP Europe, has been awarded a digital transformation contract by Saarland State Administration Office.

This win marks a significant expansion of XBP Europe’s leadership in secure public-sector digitization and highlights XBP Global’s role in shaping next-generation digital infrastructure for government institutions across Europe. The engagement strengthens the customer’s long-term strategy of enabling digitally sovereign, compliant, and resilient administrative ecosystems as it will also include the delivery by XBP Europe of a government-grade digital chain of custody, enabling secure access, consistent data quality, and a scalable foundation for future automation and AI-enabled services.

“This is a strategic milestone that reinforces XBP Europe’s position as a trusted modernization partner for high-security public-sector environments,” said Vitalie Robu, President, XBP Europe. “Our TR-Resiscan ‘Very High’ certification, combined with our proprietary BoxOffice platform and XBP Logistics Manager, provides a compliant, audit-proof and transparent digital framework that meets the stringent requirements of German authorities. We are proud to support this state in advancing its digital transformation with responsibility, precision, and long-term value.”

Services are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 following a short mobilization phase, with the full transformation delivered within a structured and transparent project governance model jointly overseen by the authority and XBP Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

