LEAD's Solid-State Battery Cell Stacking Machine Redefines Next-Generation Cell Manufacturing Standards

WUXI, China, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global energy transition accelerates, solid-state batteries are emerging as the next-generation energy storage technology, offering exceptional safety and energy density but still facing major challenges in mass production, including stacking.

To overcome the barrier, LEAD has introduced an integrated cutting and stacking machine specifically designed for solid-solid interface characteristics, setting new benchmarks for next-generation battery manufacturing.

Technical Challenges in Solid-State Battery Manufacturing

The core of all-solid-state batteries lies in replacing the liquid electrolyte and separator of conventional lithium-ion cells with solid electrolytes such as oxides, sulfides, and halides. While these materials differ in properties, they share a common challenge—forming a stable, low-impedance “solid-solid” interface that ensures efficient lithium-ion transport.

Under such demanding conditions, precision in battery cell stacking is one of the prerequisites for constructing high-performance cells, as it ensures precise layer alignment, uniform pre-stress application, and better compatibility with fragile materials.

However, achieving this level of precision in stacking also presents multiple technical hurdles:

Solid electrolytes are highly sensitive to moisture and air, requiring ultra-dry, sealed environments to prevent degradation or toxic gas formation.

Their brittle nature of the materials necessitates specialized pressing and cutting processes during high-speed transfer and stacking.

Maintaining uniform interlayer pressure and ultra-high precision alignment is essential to eliminate voids and prevent short circuits—challenges that traditional equipment often fails to address.





At the current stage, these factors make stacking stands as the most reliable and cost-efficient solution for scalable, high-performance solid-state cell manufacturing.





LEAD's Comprehensive Stacking Optimization Solution

To overcome these critical challenges, LEAD has independently developed a new generation of integrated solid-state battery cutting and stacking machine.

Ultra-High-Precision Processing

±0.15 mm alignment accuracy via high-speed vision-based positioning and platform correction.

Dual-loop pressure/displacement control ensures tight, even contact while avoiding indentation and micro-damage.

Biomimetic suction design guarantees zero-damage, high-speed handling of fragile sheets.





Mass-Production Efficiency

Integrated framing-cutting-stacking eliminates transfer time between machines, achieving >0.35 s/pcs efficiency.

Modular architecture supports quick changeovers across different sizes (100–700 mm × 80–150 mm × 1–30 mm), compatible with a broad spectrum of solid-state battery designs.





Intelligent Closed-Loop Control

Built-in monitoring for dust, hazardous gas, and dew point enables microsecond-level contamination alerts.

Vision defect inspection, coupled with PHM predictive maintenance system ensures real-time quality assurance.

Ergonomic human-machine design boosts OEE and reduces operating costs.





Through deep innovation in cutting and stacking technologies, LEAD has created an end-to-end solid-state battery solution that integrates insulation frame preparation, precision framing, notching & cutting, and high-speed stacking. Supported by proprietary precision machining and intelligent production systems, LEAD’s solid-state solution sets new manufacturing standards and positions LEAD at the forefront of next-generation solid-state battery manufacturing.

