NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) to the U.S. Navy.

Massachusetts is the 12th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS, and the 25th built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat. It is the fifth Navy vessel named for the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“Delivering Massachusetts after its rigorous sea trials is an important milestone commitment for our team this year,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are absolutely steadfast in our resolve to increase the pace of submarine construction and see this as a solid step toward our overall objective.”

More than 10,000 shipbuilders from NNS and Electric Boat participated in the construction of Massachusetts, alongside thousands of suppliers across the country, including more than 20 in Massachusetts that support Virginia-class submarine construction at NNS.

Nuclear-powered fast attack submarine Massachusetts was christened in May 2023 at NNS by ship’s sponsor Sheryl Sandberg, founder of Lean In, and former chief operating officer of Meta (formerly Facebook).

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-delivers-virginia-class-submarine-massachusetts-ssn-798-to-u-s-navy/.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0093ebd-187d-4bdd-8209-8bdcbc9b3227