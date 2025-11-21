FEDGPU Launches Smart Computing Ecosystem to Facilitate Secure, Transparent, and Sustainable Growth of Digital Assets

London, UK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of the accelerating evolution of the global digital economy and the deep integration of artificial intelligence and Web3.0, computing power has become a core infrastructure driving technological innovation and value creation. To meet users' demands for security, transparency, and sustainable growth, FEDGPU today officially launched its new Smart Computing Ecosystem, providing digital asset participants with more efficient, reliable, and sustainable computing power solutions.





As the digital asset market continues to expand, users' requirements for "transparency," "continuous output," and "verifiability" have significantly increased. Traditional computing power solutions generally suffer from high energy consumption, weak visibility, and complex management. FEDGPU's Smart Computing Ecosystem, through its intelligent scheduling system, on-chain transparent settlement mechanism, and green energy data center, builds a powerful yet user-friendly computing infrastructure for users.

A FEDGPU technical lead stated, "Smart computing power is a key productivity driver for the future digital asset era. We hope that through transparent on-chain mechanisms, a sustainable energy architecture, and intelligent scheduling technology, computing power will become a reliable foundation for driving digital economic growth."

Three Core Highlights of the Intelligent Computing Power Ecosystem



1. On-Chain Transparency: All Revenue is Verifiable

FEDGPU records the entire process of computing power execution, task allocation, and revenue settlement on the blockchain, ensuring complete data transparency. Users can verify the source of their revenue without relying on third parties, enhancing the platform's credibility and compliance.

2. AI Intelligent Scheduling: More Efficient and Stable Computing Power Output

The platform introduces an intelligent scheduling system that automatically matches the best GPU resources based on task type, energy load, and real-time demand.

Advantages include:

Maximizing computing power utilization

Reducing latency and congestion

Stable output even during peak periods

3. Sustainable Growth: Green Energy Data Centers Drive Computing Power Production

FEDGPU deploys data centers using renewable energy in multiple regions, including photovoltaic and wind power facilities. Through energy-efficient GPU clusters and liquid cooling technology, the platform effectively reduces energy consumption and improves computing efficiency, achieving green growth for the digital asset ecosystem.

Joining FEDGPU cloud computing power is easy in just three steps:



Step 1: Visit the FEDGPU official website and register using your email address. Register to receive a $18 welcome bonus and easily start your AI computing journey.

Step 2: Choose a computing power contract. The platform offers various computing power packages (short-term, high-yield, and long-term) to meet different investment preferences.

[Click to view the full contract]

Step 3: Activate the contract. The contract will take effect immediately upon payment, and you will begin receiving stable income the following day.

Driving Digital Assets into an Era of "Verifiable, Diversified, and Sustainable"



As more and more users seek more robust and transparent digital asset allocation methods, FEDGPU's intelligent computing power ecosystem offers the market a new option. Compared to traditional strategies that rely on price fluctuations, intelligent computing power, based on real-world computing tasks, provides more stable value output.

Furthermore, the platform opens up computing power capabilities to diverse application scenarios such as AI training, data inference, and graphics rendering, building a more flexible and scalable digital infrastructure for enterprises, developers, and individual users.

FEDGPU stated that it will continue to expand its global computing power nodes, strengthen on-chain transparency mechanisms, and introduce more sustainable energy technologies to drive the digital asset industry towards high efficiency, security, and low energy consumption.

About FEDGPU



FEDGPU is a next-generation Web3.0 AI cloud computing power platform focused on providing high-performance, transparent, secure, and sustainable GPU computing power services. Through its distributed GPU network, on-chain settlement system, and green energy data center, FEDGPU provides global users with intelligent computing power solutions for AI training, inference, rendering, and other scenarios, making it one of the core and reliable infrastructures in the digital economy era.

