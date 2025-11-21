YieldMax® Target 12™ Big 50 Option Income ETF (BIGY) Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the YieldMax® Target 12™ Big 50 Option Income ETF (BIGY), which launched on November 21, 2024.

In its first year, BIGY has emerged as a standout performer, delivering cumulative total returns that surpass those of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI).

The table below includes cumulative total return data for BIGY, JEPI, and SPYI:

Data as of

11/20/2025 BIGY - YieldMax® Target 12

Big 50 Option Income ETF JEPI – JPMorgan Equity

Premium Income ETF SPYI - NEOS S&P 500

High Income ETF 3 Months 5.02% -0.32% 1.96% 6 Months 15.29% 3.46% 9.17% 1 Year 14.72% 1.98% 10.16%



Source: Bloomberg; returns are based on market price and assume the reinvestment of distributions.

BIGY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate a target annual yield of 12% and pursue capital appreciation through investments in fifty of the largest publicly traded U.S. large cap companies. The fund seeks to generate income through the execution of an option income strategy on its portfolio holdings, and it seeks additional capital appreciation through direct equity investments. Its targeted income approach, paired with the potential for capital appreciation, offers a balanced framework designed to support a wide range of portfolio goals.

Short-term performance is not a good indicator of how a fund will perform over longer periods.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

This comparison between BIGY, JEPI, and SPYI, is provided for illustrative purposes to evaluate relative performance and return characteristics between YieldMax’s fund and a competing product managed by NEOS Investments. The intent is to highlight how our fund has performed in relation to a comparable strategy within the same investment category.

YieldMax® Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Gross Expense Ratio: 0.99%

Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income, targeting an annual distribution rate of 12%. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through direct investments in a select portfolio of U.S. large cap companies. Distributions are not guaranteed and may vary over time.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Gross Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Investment Objective: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF seeks to deliver monthly distributable income and equity market exposure with less volatility.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Gross Expense Ratio: 0.68%

Investment Objective: The NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (CBOE: SPYI) seeks high monthly income in a tax efficient manner, with the potential for upside appreciation in rising markets.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

Derivatives Risk:

Derivatives are financial instruments deriving value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates, or indexes. Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s investments in derivatives may pose risks beyond those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments. Risks include market-related factors, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions. The Underlying YieldMax® ETFs’ investment strategies are options-based, and option prices are influenced by various factors.

Call Writing Strategy Risk:

The continuous application of each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s call writing strategy impacts its ability to participate in positive price returns of its Underlying Security. This affects returns during the term of sold call options and over longer time frames. An Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s participation in its Underlying Security’s positive price returns and its own returns will depend not only on the Underlying Security’s price but also on the path the Underlying Security’s price takes over time. Certain price trajectories of the Underlying Security could lead to suboptimal outcomes for the Underlying YieldMax® ETF.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs as each will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

