Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Announced – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged to Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2025, Financial Times published an article entitled “White House memo claims Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US.” According to the article, the memo provided declassified intelligence about how Alibaba provides “the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that the White House believes threaten US security.” Moreover, “Alibaba also provides the Chinese government and PLA with access to customer data that includes IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records, as well as different AI-related service.”

On this news, Alibaba's shares fell $6.04, or 3.78%, to close at $153.80 per share on November 14, 2025.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

