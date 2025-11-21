Revive Therapeutics Provides Update of Key Nerve Agent Countermeasure Study

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, announced today an update on its ongoing research study evaluating Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure. The study is being conducted in collaboration with Defence R&D Canada – Suffield Research Centre (“DRDC”), an agency within the Canadian Department of National Defence that provides extensive expertise, infrastructure, and scientific capabilities to support the development of medical countermeasures. DRDC is evaluating pharmacological compounds, including Bucillamine, that may mitigate nerve agent–induced brain injury.

The research study evaluating Bucillamine remains in progress, and the Company is awaiting the final findings, which will be released only with the express authorization of DRDC. Revive will continue to provide updates on the DRDC study as it advances toward completion.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

