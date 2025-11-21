Stephen S. Romaine Elected Vice Chair of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) announced today that Stephen S. Romaine has been elected by its Board of Directors (“Board”) to serve as Board vice chair for a two-year term that will commence on January 1, 2026. Mr. Romaine, who is chair and CEO of Tompkins Community Bank, has served on the FHLBNY’s Board as a Member Director since January 1, 2019. He currently serves as the chair of the Board’s Strategy & Business Committee and as a member of its Corporate Governance and External Affairs and Risk committees.

“The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a vital institution to local lenders across the region, supporting our ability to meet the needs of our customers and communities,” said Mr. Romaine. “In my service on the FHLBNY Board, I have worked alongside my fellow Directors and closely with the management team on developing the strategies that position the FHLBNY to continue to play this critical role. I am honored to serve as vice chair of our cooperative, and thank the Board for its trust in me in this new role.”

“Steve has been instrumental in ensuring that our strategy is always focused on the certainty of our funding, on serving our members and on strengthening our cooperative,” said Randolph C. Snook, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. “In his new role as vice chair, the Board will continue to provide the oversight that aligns the efforts and initiatives of the FHLBNY with our members’ needs. I also thank our current vice chair, David J. Nasca, who is retiring from the Board at year-end, for his tremendous service to the FHLBNY across his time as a Director.”

Mr. Romaine currently serves as chair and Chief Executive Officer of FHLBNY member Tompkins Community Bank (“TCB”) and has served as Director, president and Chief Executive Officer of TCB’s holding company, Tompkins Financial Corporation (“TFC”), since January 2007. TCB retained the charter of member Tompkins Trust Company (“TTC”) and consolidated former members Tompkins Mahopac Bank (“TMB”) and Tompkins Bank of Castile (“TBOC”) in January 2022, each of what was wholly owned by TFC. At that time, he assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of TCB and remained a Director, later becoming chair of TCB in April 2024. He also served as a Director of TMB from January 2003 and TTC and TBOC from January 2007, until their consolidation. He also chaired TTC from May 2014 until December 2021. Mr. Romaine currently serves on the Board of the New York Bankers Association, and served as its chairman from March 2016 through March 2017.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2025, the FHLBNY serves 334 financial institutions and housing associates in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as "projected," "expects," "may," or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACT: Brian Finnegan

(212) 441-6877

brian.finnegan@fhlbny.com