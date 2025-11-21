aTyr Pharma (ATYR) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss as Investor Litigation Over Key Drug’s Efficacy Moves Forward -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The financial and legal pressures on aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR) intensified earlier this month as the clinical-stage biotech company reported third-quarter results on Nov. 6 that missed Wall Street estimates, all while navigating high-stakes securities class action litigation.

Expanded Class Period: Nov. 7, 2024 – Sep. 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 8, 2025

Financial Miss Adds to Pressure

aTyr posted a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.26 for the third quarter, reportedly missing analyst consensus estimates by $0.08, according to media outlets. Revenues came in at $190,000, highlighting the firm’s reliance on its clinical pipeline rather than commercial sales.

In their post-earnings commentary, management attempted to project a path forward. The company confirmed that despite the disappointing topline results from the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study, “we plan to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2026 to review the results of the study and determine the path forward for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.”

However, any regulatory strategy to salvage Efzofitimod is unfolding under the shadow of mounting legal issues.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (AYTR) Securities Litigation

The financial and clinical challenges are now intertwined with securities class action litigation, which alleges that aTyr and its executives provided materially false and misleading information about Efzofitimod’s efficacy to investors.

The litigation stems from the company’s September 15, 2025 disclosures, when aTyr announced that the EFZO-FIT study did not meet its primary endpoint—the change from baseline in mean daily oral corticosteroid (OCS) dose. This news triggered a swift and brutal market reaction, with the stock plummeting over 83% in a single day, from $6.03 per share to $1.02.

Crucially, a new class action has significantly enlarged the alleged Class Period, now covering investors who acquired shares between November 7, 2024, and September 12, 2025, inclusive. The litigation alleges that the company’s positive statements during this period concerning the drug’s ability to help patients taper off steroids masked underlying deficiencies in the drug’s performance or the trial’s design.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating whether aTyr may have misled investors about its data and trial design while emphasizing Efzofitimod’s multi-billion-dollar market opportunity. “The suit alleges that aTyr was concealing material adverse facts concerning Efzofitimod’s capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage, a key measure of efficacy, while making optimistic pronouncements about the drug,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

