Smithfield Foods Donates 32,000 Pounds of Protein to Hampton Roads Foodbanks at the Mayflower Marathon

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods donated 32,000 pounds of protein to the 29th Annual Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food and Fund Drive to support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“Providing access to protein is a key part of our commitment to fighting hunger in the communities where we live and work,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “The Mayflower Marathon is a testament to the strength of our community when we unite around a shared purpose.”





Donated items include ham, sausage and bacon, and will provide 128,000 servings of food to neighbors experiencing hunger in Southeastern Virginia.

“The generous donations from Smithfield ensure that individuals and families experiencing food insecurity on the Peninsula receive much-needed proteins for their holiday table,” said Bob Latvis, president and CEO for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “This and other donations from the Mayflower Marathon give everyone in our community the means to celebrate and connect with their loved ones over a filling and memorable shared meal.”

More than 20 Smithfield employees volunteered at the event by unloading and organizing donated food items.

“Smithfield’s long-standing partnership helps us keep nutritious protein available for households across our community, especially during a season when many are facing tighter budgets,” said Christopher Tan, president and CEO for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Their continued support strengthens our focus on healthy food access and helps ensure the warmth of holiday meals reaches every table.”

The Mayflower Marathon is a 57-hour continuous food and fund drive that brings hope and relief to many Virginians in need during the holiday season.

These donations are part of Smithfield’s commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening the communities where its employees live, work and raise their families.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

