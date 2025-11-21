Global Immigration Partners Highlights Pathways for E-2 Visa Holders Seeking U.S. Permanent Residency

Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a U.S.-based immigration law firm, has published an in-depth overview addressing a frequently asked question among foreign investors: whether and how holders of the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa may transition to U.S. permanent residency.

While the E-2 visa is classified as a non-immigrant visa and does not inherently lead to a Green Card, the firm outlines several immigration categories through which eligible E-2 visa holders may potentially adjust their status, depending on individual circumstances and compliance with applicable legal requirements.

Overview of Potential Transition Options

The E-2 visa allows nationals of treaty countries to reside in the United States based on substantial investment in a U.S. enterprise. According to Global Immigration Partners, certain E-2 investors may qualify to apply for U.S. permanent residency through one of several employment- or family-based immigration pathways.

Outlined options include:

EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program : Investors may pursue the EB-5 route by meeting minimum investment thresholds—currently $800,000 in a targeted employment area or $1,050,000 otherwise—along with job creation and other criteria. In some instances, the existing E-2 investment may be restructured to align with EB-5 program requirements.

: Investors may pursue the EB-5 route by meeting minimum investment thresholds—currently $800,000 in a targeted employment area or $1,050,000 otherwise—along with job creation and other criteria. In some instances, the existing E-2 investment may be restructured to align with EB-5 program requirements. EB-1C Multinational Executive or Manager Category : E-2 business owners who operate international businesses and meet executive or managerial qualifications may be eligible for the EB-1C immigrant category.

: E-2 business owners who operate international businesses and meet executive or managerial qualifications may be eligible for the EB-1C immigrant category. PERM Labor Certification (EB-2 or EB-3) : E-2 visa holders may pursue employer-sponsored Green Cards under these categories, subject to prevailing wage determinations and labor market testing procedures.

: E-2 visa holders may pursue employer-sponsored Green Cards under these categories, subject to prevailing wage determinations and labor market testing procedures. Family-Based Adjustment of Status: Individuals with qualifying family relationships, such as marriage to a U.S. citizen, may apply for adjustment under family-based immigration rules.

Legal Perspective

"Many believe that the E-2 visa cannot lead to a Green Card, but several lawful pathways may exist depending on the investor’s profile," said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. "Each route requires a tailored analysis to ensure it aligns with U.S. immigration law and procedural requirements."

Firm Background and Capabilities

Global Immigration Partners reports a combined 100+ years of immigration law experience across its team. The firm provides legal services related to E-2, EB-5, EB-1C, and employment-based immigration matters and offers strategic guidance supported by data models and regulatory analysis. It maintains offices and client support operations across the U.S., Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

