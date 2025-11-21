Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel and 100.7 The Wolf Raise over $400,000 for Veterans at “The Wolf’s Operation K9 Companion” Benefit Concert Featuring Chris Janson

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, in partnership with Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf, proudly announces the remarkable success of The Wolf’s Operation K9 Companion charity concert benefiting Northwest Battle Buddies, an organization dedicated to providing professionally trained service dogs to U.S. military Veterans living with PTSD.

“Operation K9 Companion is truly a special time of year where the outpouring of support for our Northwest Veterans shows just how much this community cares about their local heroes,” said Drew Bland, Regional VP of Programming. “100.7 The Wolf is very grateful for great partners like Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel who help make this life saving campaign possible and the beautiful new ballroom is a perfect setting for a wrap up celebration like we just had with Chris Janson.”

The sold-out event, headlined by country star Chris Janson, raised over $400,000 – enough to fund 16 life-changing service dogs for Veterans in need. The high-energy evening united music fans, community partners, and supporters from across the region in a powerful show of generosity.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for the K9 Companion Concert. Your support made the evening an overwhelming success,” stated Mary Lou Patterson, CEO of Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel. “Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is proud to support our Veterans through this incredible cause, and we are deeply grateful for the meaningful impact this event creates.”

Northwest Battle Buddies provides these highly trained dogs at no cost to Veterans, giving them renewed independence and hope as they navigate life after service. “There are no words to express the gratitude to the 100.7 The Wolf, its entire team, all the constituents, listeners and business owners that were responsible for making this fundraiser the great success that it was,” says Shannon Walker, CEO of Northwest Battle Buddies. “The positive impact of the 16 American Heroes receiving service dogs will be felt for generations. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The event coincided with other Veterans Day initiatives including a flag raising ceremony for both Veteran team members and the wider Veteran community. Annually, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers complimentary meals at Falls Buffet to all Veterans-on-Veterans Day. This year more than 700 Veterans were welcomed to enjoy a meal in recognition of their service.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, over 2,000 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games—including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat—Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, six distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. The highly anticipated hotel expansion is now open, introducing a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, expanded non-smoking game floor and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino’s offerings. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.

