A Taste of India’s Heart in South Florida: The Story of Indian Harbor, Bombay Grove and Indian Harbor Caterings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida continues to enjoy a growing presence of Indian cuisine through the success of Indian Harbor in Fort Lauderdale, Bombay Grove in Boca Raton and Indian Harbor Caterings. Founded by brothers Dilip and Pradeep Hegde, who were raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, these three ventures blend years of culinary experience with a strong commitment to authentic North Indian flavors. Their work also reflects increasing interest in the Grand opening indian restaurant in Boca Raton, Florida and the region’s expanding appreciation for cultural dining experiences.





Indian Harbor opened in 2021 and has become a well-known destination for Indian food in Fort Lauderdale. Guests consistently praise the restaurant for its atmosphere, service and carefully prepared dishes. One customer shared, “If I could, I would put ten stars out of five. The food was great, the ambience was wonderful and the service made everything feel satisfying. The lamb chops were super tender and the chicken tikka masala was ten of ten.” Another loyal diner remarked, “The best tasting Indian food, hands down. I drive thirty minutes each way and have visited more than twelve times in five months. Every item is bursting with flavor and the staff is great.” These testimonials highlight the dedication of a culinary team trained in respected institutions throughout India.

Encouraged by the success of Indian Harbor, the Hegde brothers expanded to Boca Raton with Bombay Grove. The restaurant offers aromatic curries, grilled kebabs and a wide selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes prepared with high-quality ingredients. Bombay Grove provides a warm environment suited for families, food lovers and guests discovering Indian cuisine for the first time.

The brothers also operate Indian Harbor Caterings which provides custom menus for weddings, birthdays, corporate gatherings and cultural celebrations across South Florida. The catering team focuses on authentic flavor, presentation and consistency, whether the event is intimate or large.

Through Indian Harbor, Bombay Grove and Indian Harbor Caterings, Dilip and Pradeep Hegde continue to bring the spirit and taste of India to South Florida while building a loyal community of guests who value quality and hospitality.

About Bombay Grove Indian Kitchen + Bar

Bombay Grove Indian Kitchen + Bar is a Boca Raton restaurant offering authentic North Indian cuisine in a warm and modern setting. Known for its flavorful dishes and attentive service, Bombay Grove is part of a family-owned group that includes Indian Harbor in Fort Lauderdale and Indian Harbor Caterings which serves weddings, corporate events and cultural celebrations throughout South Florida. The Hegde brothers remain committed to honoring the traditions of Indian cooking while serving communities across the region.

