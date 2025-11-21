ASKNIGHTS Marks Five Years at the Forefront of Digital Art, Blockchain Innovation, and the Immersive Virtual Spaces

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ASKNIGHTS celebrates its five-year milestone, marking half a decade of advancing digital art, blockchain innovation, and hybrid exhibition models across global markets. The anniversary highlights a period of steady expansion and renewed commitment to developing secure, accessible pathways for artists, collectors, and institutions engaging with emerging technologies.

Founded by Sebastian Clej, the company provides NFT creation, fine art tokenization, curation, and hybrid immersive exhibitions. Its model connects artists to audiences by producing NFTs and digital twins of fine art, handling promotion, showcasing pieces online and in augmented reality spaces, and presenting works at live events. It operates as a trusted intermediary, offering secure technological infrastructure, visibility, and curation processes that many artists require but may not manage independently.

Over the last five years, ASKNIGHTS has evolved from NFT-focused launches into a full-service model on advanced blockchain standards, rigorous cybersecurity, and multi-chain flexibility. “I believe what we are doing is one of the most unique things in the world,” Clej says. “We don’t focus only on one blockchain, but rather take a blockchain-agnostic approach, which is more inclusive and diversified.” This adaptability allows the platform to work across multiple chains, aligning with its goal of building a sustainable and secure art ecosystem.

(Sebastian Clej, CEO and Founder of ASKNIGHTS)

The company has also developed a hybrid exhibition approach that integrates physical events with virtual immersive environments, ensuring that artists and collectors around the world can experience curated showcases in real time. “Not everyone can come to a physical event. Someone might be in Dubai or Hong Kong, and we don’t want to leave them out of the experiences we can offer,” Clej explains. These exhibitions may support brand visibility, education, and ultimately sales for the artists represented. ASKNIGHTS also collects and curates pieces directly, creating a more effective artist-support model by acquiring work before exhibiting it.

A major element of ASKNIGHTS’ service is the creation of digital twins of physical artworks, a process that is designed to support art conservation and accurate representation in the long term. “Art can degrade over time,” Clej notes. “That is why it’s great that we can now have digital twins. Many artworks from centuries past have changed, and in some cases even experts are not always sure how they may have originally looked. This approach can help prevent future inaccuracies.” By tokenizing private collections and museum works, ASKNIGHTS attempts to integrate cultural preservation with cutting-edge technology.

Clej’s art philosophy background informs the company’s emphasis on education, accessibility, and cultural endurance. He believes that his early academic paper from 2017, arguing against the belief that art’s development had reached its limits, has gained new relevance as technological media reshape artistic possibilities. “We’ve evolved from a time where there was no internet or digital art,” he says. “Technology has opened new ways for art to emerge, and I believe that trend will only continue.”

ASKNIGHTS continues to focus on trust, transparency, and security by leveraging advanced systems such as smart contracts to ensure rigorous cybersecurity standards, and following on that growth, the company is also preparing to expand into the US in 2026, with further ambitions in Dubai. It seeks to strengthen its international recognition through industry events, summit appearances, and expanded partnerships.

As ASKNIGHTS marks its fifth anniversary, it continues to synergize art, technology, and global accessibility to build a trusted, forward-looking art marketplace where independent arts, blockchain, and augmented reality can collaborate intrinsically.

