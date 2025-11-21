GSCAI Announces the Launch of Its AI-Powered Market Strategy System for Digital Asset Investors

London, UK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a period of heightened volatility in global digital asset markets—where repeated breakdowns of key technical support levels have been accompanied by weakening on-chain activity and capital inflows—GSCAI today announced the launch of its real-time, data-driven strategy platform designed to help investors identify risks and capture opportunities with greater precision.





This new platform delivers live monitoring, intelligent alerts, and actionable insights, equipping users to navigate a crucial stage in market rotation and digital asset selection.

GSCAI’s Key Advantages Strengthening Its Core Position

1. Extreme Computing Power Efficiency — AI-Optimized GPU Clusters

GSCAI deploys the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs engineered for intensive AI training and inference workloads. By balancing peak performance with Total Cost of Ownership optimization, GSCAI delivers highly efficient, cost-effective computing power tailored for modern AI applications.

2. Resilient Global Network — Ensuring Business Continuity

With more than 100 data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia, GSCAI maintains a globally distributed, elastic network that ensures localized high-speed access and uninterrupted performance for mission-critical workloads.

3. Clean-Energy Computing — Powering a Greener Digital Future

All GSCAI facilities are powered exclusively by solar and wind energy, ensuring that every computation contributes to a more sustainable technological ecosystem and supports clients’ environmental goals.

GSCAI states:

“By combining green energy with high-efficiency, AI-driven computing services, we aim to provide every user with sustainable momentum for growth. Our mission is to deliver secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI infrastructure to users around the world.”





Easy Participation: Three Steps to Unlock GSCAI’s Full Potential

Step 1: Create an Account

Register via the GSCAI website to instantly access the platform.

Step 2: Select a Computing Power Contract

Choose from a range of performance packages tailored to your needs—each offering powerful, energy-efficient AI computing capabilities.

Step 3: Activate and Start Earning

Activate your contract immediately with no hardware setup required. All computing is powered by renewable energy, enabling you to begin generating passive income seamlessly.

GSCAI offers 24/7 global customer support, ensuring every user receives timely and professional assistance.

Looking Ahead

As the digital asset industry undergoes a transformative shift, GSCAI is setting a new benchmark for intelligent risk management through its advanced early-warning models and sustainable computing framework. The company expects AI-driven decision support to rapidly evolve from an optional enhancement into essential market infrastructure, while clean-energy compute becomes a standard requirement across the sector.

About GSCAI

GSCAI is a global green cloud computing provider specializing in distributed GPU clusters optimized for AI workloads. Powered entirely by clean energy, GSCAI aims to lower barriers to participation in the intelligent economy by offering high-efficiency, sustainable computing power accessible to users worldwide.

Media Contact

Website: https://gscai.com

Email: info@gscai.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.