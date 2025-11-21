Blizzard Skis Launches Canvas: A Freeski Collection That Invites Expression and Artistry

WEST LEBANON, N.H., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blizzard Skis is proud to introduce the Canvas Collection, a brand-new trio of twin-tip freeski skis designed for riders who treat the mountain like an open sketchbook. Launching Dec. 15, the Canvas 108 is the first release in a series that marks a bold new chapter for the legacy ski brand, one led by athletes, inspired by art, and built for expression.

Born from two years of athlete-driven testing and more than 160 prototype iterations, Canvas represents a creative evolution for Blizzard. From initial inspiration to on-snow execution, the collection was shaped by skiers who see turns, airs and lines as their own form of art.

The Art on the Canvas

The soul of Canvas comes from the artist behind its topsheet: Penelope Misa, a Japanese-Australian painter and printmaker based in Salt Lake City. Misa’s work on these skis bridges the worlds of skiing and art through a medium called monotype printmaking, where each piece is one of one. Just like a skier’s line drawn on untouched snow, the Canvas artwork can never be replicated.

“Monotypes have been part of my process for years, but I’ve rarely shared them,” Misa said. “For this project, it made sense immediately. Skiing itself is an act of mark-making. When you look back at your turns, you’re removing snow to create a line. Like pulling ink from a plate, both skiing and monotypes are one-time gestures. You can’t make the same turn or pull the same print twice.”

Built by Skiers Who Live It

Athletes like Connery Lundin, Piper Kunst, Kaz Sosnkowski, and Zeb Schreiber were integral to the Canvas development process, skiing and re-skiing prototypes across continents to refine the feel of each model. Their feedback shaped everything from the flex pattern to the subtle pop that defines the skis’ character. The Canvas Collection represents a fresh approach to athlete-driven design in skiing. Rather than a signature ski designed for a specific athlete, Canvas was a collaborative and collective effort to build a ski that is tailored to the entire Blizzard roster of freeride athletes.

“Blizzard really gave us the freedom to shape what we wanted this ski to be. As a team, we had a strong vision — or at least we thought we did. Some bold ideas stuck, others definitely didn’t,” said Lundin. “From day one, the goal was simple: build something new, something different, and full of that Blizzard DNA. Canvas feels alive under your feet. It’s that balance between precision and looseness — you can charge it or paint with it. This is the first Blizzard ski that really feels like self-expression.”

A New Ski for a New Generation

The Canvas 108, the first model available in the collection in North America, brings a lively and responsive feel underfoot to skiers. It is made for skiers who don’t follow other people’s tracks. This is for skiers who create their own lines.

“The athletes inspired us to take chances and experiment in new ways, to embrace a new style of skiing and a new community of skiers. From the beginning, we knew that in order to do this right, we had to give ourselves complete creative freedom. Freedom to experiment, freedom to fail, freedom to try again, over and over. At the end of the day, this project was a tremendous effort of collaboration between athletes, artists and engineers, and it was their combined creative vision and willingness to create fearlessly that resulted in a collection of skis that is authentic and entirely new," said Rick Sorenson, Content Marketing and Team Manager.

Later in 2026, the Canvas 100 and Canvas 118 will join the lineup. The 100-millimeter ski caters to spontaneous all-mountain skiers who like to float, jib, and butter their way across the hill, while the 118-waist ski is built for those who ski deep snow without rules or limits. The entire collection of skis is made for total creative freedom on the mountain.

Product Details

A limited quantity of Canvas 108 will be available Dec. 15 at select retailers. The Canvas 100 and Canvas 118 will follow in fall 2026 in North America.

Canvas 108: 168, 174, 180, 186, 192 cm (MSRP $975)







Canvas 100: 162, 168, 174, 180, 186 cm (MSRP $850)

Canvas 118: 172, 180, 188 cm (MSRP $1,100)

All Canvas models feature a poplar and paulownia wood core, a powder rocker, and a thin titanal strip from tip to tail, energetic responsiveness, and lively float.

For more information, please visit blizzard-tecnica.com/global/en/canvas. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Davis at katie@chair6collective.com.

About Blizzard Tecnica

Blizzard Tecnica, part of the Tecnica Group, is a leading manufacturer of performance-driven skis and ski boots designed to inspire skiers of all levels. With its global headquarters in Giavera, Italy and factory in Mittersill, Austria, Blizzard Tecnica blends heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation to create award-winning gear that makes skiing more fun for more people.



