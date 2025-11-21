Mr. Lube + Tires Recognized as Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube + Tires, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the prestigious designation of Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2025.

This award recognizes the very best in high-performance corporate culture - organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of best practices. This is the fourth time that Mr. Lube + Tires has been recognized as Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures. This means that Mr. Lube + Tires now in the Most Admired Corporate Culture Hall of Fame.

Founded by Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent advisory firm, the Canada's Most Admired™ Awards program is where the very best practices in high-performance culture and leadership are celebrated.

“Mr. Lube + Tires is Proud to be named one of Waterstone Human Capital’s 2025 Most Admired Corporate Cultures. This recognition reflects the commitment of our employees, franchisees, and supplier partners, who work every day to deliver excellent service to the more than two million customers who visit us annually. Being recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures highlights the strength of our people - our teams, our franchise owners, our supplier partners and the impact we have in the communities we serve. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are deeply grateful for this prestigious honour.” President and CEO of Mr. Lube Canada, Pamela Lee.



About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube + Tires is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario, to support its national franchise network.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its corporate goals of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. Today, the Foundation has donated more than $6.45 million to charities nationwide. For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About Waterstone Human Capital



Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services, professional recruitment services, and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

