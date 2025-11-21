INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SCHMID Group N.V. - SHMD

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SCHMID Group N.V. (“Schmid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHMD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Schmid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2025, Schmid issued a press release disclosing receipt of a staff determination letter from the Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department, advising the company of the staff’s decision “to delist the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants from Nasdaq unless the Company timely appeals the staff’s determination,” due to the Company’s failure to file its annual report for 2024.

On this news, Schmid’s stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 31.51%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.76 per share on November 18, 2025.

