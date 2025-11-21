NIP Group to Report Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2025 on December 2, 2025

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (“NIP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that it plans to report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on December 2, 2025.

The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 9:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (6:00 P.M. Abu Dhabi Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: NIP Group Inc. First Half 2025 Earnings Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f1d9f847ec14d1898b2559733bb1c49

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process prior to the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nipg.com/.

About NIP Group Inc.

NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports through strategic digital infrastructure investments. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, hospitality and digital asset operations, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact

NIP Group Inc.

Investor Relations: ir@nipgroup.gg

Public Relations: pr@nipgroup.gg