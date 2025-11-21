Highlands College Announces Dunn School of Business and New Degree

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlands College will launch the Dunn School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership in Fall 2026 as an expansion of its four-year academic offerings.

Named after Dr. John Dunn, former Chief Executive Officer of the Wesleyan Investment Foundation (WIF), and his son Craig Dunn, who succeeded him in leadership and serves as Board Chair of WIF, the Dunn School of Business will serve as the academic home for the new Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership and the existing Business Administration Minor, to equip business students with biblical wisdom and practical excellence for leadership in ministry.

“At Wesleyan Investment Foundation, we serve thousands of churches across North America and see the urgent need for business knowledge among ministers and church leaders in every area of ministry,” said C. Norwood Davis, President of WIF. “We’re both honored and excited to partner with Highlands College to build a solution to meet this need. The Dunn School of Business provides an opportunity for the next generation of church leaders to develop a strong foundation of business knowledge and experience through degree and certificate programs and unique learning experiences.”

The Dunn School of Business is the first naming opportunity for an academic school at Highlands College—America’s Ministry Leadership University. This growth represents a landmark expansion that strengthens the academic framework—made possible only through WIF’s long-standing generosity and partnership in advancing the College’s mission to develop leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity.

“This is a historic moment for Highlands College as we broaden our ability to develop the kind of leaders our world desperately needs,” said Chancellor Chris Hodges. “We believe God has called Highlands College to raise up men and women of faith, integrity, and excellence who will serve His Kingdom in every sphere of influence—including business. We are deeply grateful for the Wesleyan Investment Foundation’s commitment to this vision and investment in our future.”

The Bachelor of Science in Business Leadership integrates biblical worldview, organizational leadership, financial stewardship, strategic communication, ethics, entrepreneurship, and practical leadership experience—teaching students to influence culture and advance the mission of God in various settings.

“We are humbled by God’s faithfulness and grateful for the faculty, staff, board of directors, and partners who have carried this mission forward,” Hodges added. “This new degree is an answer to prayer and a significant step toward preparing leaders to impact the world for generations to come.”

The establishment of the bachelor’s in business leadership and the Dunn School of Business positions Highlands College to be the premier institution for Biblical leadership training.

###

ABOUT HIGHLANDS COLLEGE: Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind private Biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the Church with leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by fulfilling the Great Commission. Students earn an accredited bachelor’s degree in a ministry concentration and receive 800 hours of real-world experience by graduation. With connections to 15,000+ ministries and churches worldwide, students can Choose a Life of Eternal Impact. Highlands College graduates lead in 375 churches and ministries across 36 states, 23 countries, and 1 U.S. territory. For more information, visit www.highlandscollege.edu.

ABOUT WESLEYAN INVESTMENT FOUNDATION: Founded in 1946, Wesleyan Investment Foundation (WIF) provides financing to churches and church-related organizations primarily for property, buildings, and major capital investment. WIF’s model is simple –individuals, churches, nonprofit organizations, and businesses invest in WIF. Then, WIF lends those funds to churches. WIF currently serves 2,300 church clients from 50 denominations and associations across all 50 states. These loans are funded by 13,200+ investors who fuel the mission of building the Kingdom.

Attachments