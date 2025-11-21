Echo IQ to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

 | Source: Echo IQ Echo IQ

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Medical Technology company Echo IQ (“the Company” or “Echo IQ”) (ASX: EIQ), today announced that Dustin Haines, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
Webcast: Link

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

Investor Enquiries:
Andrew Grover, Executive Chair
Andrew.grover@echoiq.ai / investor@echoiq.ai		Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations
Henry.jordan@sdir.com.au / +61 (0) 431 271 538
  

ABOUT ECHO IQ
Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.


Recommended Reading