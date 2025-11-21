Figure Technology Solutions to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of on-chain loan products and tokenized assets, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences, both to be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Tannenbaum will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Financial Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Figure’s Investor Relations website at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/120925a_js/?entity=39_WSHGK4T .

Chief Financial Officer Macrina Kgil will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq London Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST; 2:00 p.m. GMT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Figure’s Investor Relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jr5jhsxx .

Replays will be available at Figure’s Investor Relations website at investors.figure.com .

About Figure

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a Provenance Blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 240 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $19 billion of home equity loans to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. Figure’s fastest growing components include Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology), a system for asset custody and lien perfection, an alternative trading system operated by Figure Securities, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued as a tokenized face-amount certificate by Figure Certificate Company (FCC), which is a type of registered investment company.

Figure is the market leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received an AAA rating from S&P, the first of its kind for blockchain finance.

Contacts

press@figure.com