Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid in cash on January 8, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2026.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These statements relate to the Company’s the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the private placement of the notes. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds from the private placement will be used as indicated. The application of the net proceeds is subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, market conditions, general economic conditions and other factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and those set forth in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: