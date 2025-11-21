SNDL Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for the renewal of its share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

The Share Repurchase Program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to C$100 million (the "Share Repurchase Amount") of its outstanding common shares ("shares") from time to time at prevailing market prices, enabling SNDL to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, SNDL may purchase shares from time to time at the discretion of management through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, derivatives, accelerated or other structured share repurchase programs, or other means. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of SNDL and may be based upon market conditions, regulatory requirements and alternative opportunities that SNDL may have for the use or investment of its capital.

Notwithstanding the Share Repurchase Amount, SNDL may only repurchase a maximum of approximately 24.5 million shares under the Share Repurchase Program, representing 10% of the public float of the Company at the time the Share Purchase Program commences. Subject to the foregoing limitations, the Share Repurchase Program will commence on November 21, 2025, and expire on November 20, 2026. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any minimum number of shares and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion.

The Company will determine the actual number of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program and the timing of any repurchases.

The price which the Company will pay for any such shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of repurchase, subject to certain limitations imposed by applicable securities laws. All shares repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program will be returned to treasury for cancellation, and all such repurchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of Nasdaq, the CSE or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws during the term of the Share Repurchase Program.

Under the Company's prior share repurchase program, which commenced on November 21, 2024 and completed on November 20, 2025, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 9,478,671 shares.

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds and Spiritleaf.

