Former Hedge Fund Manager James Altucher Says Musk’s Starlink Is Approaching a Major Turning Point

Washington, D.C., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best-selling author and technology analyst James Altucher is sounding the alarm on what he calls a “historic inflection point” in the rise of Elon Musk’s Starlink. Citing private discussions, recent corporate developments, and shifting industry conditions, Altucher says the indicators now align toward a major public announcement that could reshape global communications.

According to Altucher, one of his longtime contacts attended a closed-door session in Washington, D.C., “alongside the world’s richest man, Elon Musk,” where Musk shared “plans for [a] trillion-dollar technological revolution.”

Altucher says this meeting was not public, unreported by media, and attended only by a “small number of insiders.”

Starlink’s Global Expansion Accelerates

Altucher notes that Starlink has already placed thousands of satellites in orbit and is rapidly scaling its global presence. As he describes it, Musk’s network now “wraps the entire planet, forming a network to reach and deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the world.”

The service is being used “on cruise ships and planes throughout the world… in war zones and natural disasters… [and] in more than 2.6 million households,” with user adoption “growing by a staggering 50% year-over-year.”

He adds that the speed, reach, and resilience of space-based internet represents a direct challenge to traditional telecom infrastructure, which he describes as “the $2.18 trillion telecom industry’s… worst nightmare.”

Altucher Points to Three Core Indicators He Calls “Smoking Guns”

While Altucher has been following Starlink’s development for years, he believes three recent developments carry special significance.

1. A Direct Statement From Musk About a Public Offering

Altucher highlights a Musk comment from 2021 suggesting he would consider a public listing once Starlink’s cash flow became predictable. Recently, Musk announced that “the company has now officially crossed that milestone!” which Altucher calls “a clear sign” of impending movement.

2. Musk’s Need to Unlock Capital Without Selling Tesla Shares

Altucher cites reporting that Musk has historically offloaded Tesla shares to raise operating capital, noting that “when Musk needs money… his only option is to sell Tesla stock.” He argues this dynamic has created significant pressure and suggests Musk may now be preparing an alternative path.

3. Behind-the-Scenes Corporate Restructuring

According to a Bloomberg report included in the presentation, SpaceX has been “moving the satellite unit’s assets to a wholly owned subsidiary” in preparation for a potential structural shift. Altucher says this internal reorganization is a major tell.

A Potentially Transformative Announcement on the Horizon

Altucher believes that major space-industry gatherings scheduled for 2026 could serve as the ideal venue for a long-anticipated Starlink announcement. He suggests insiders should pay close attention to upcoming events that bring together “top industry insiders, investors, and even NASA government officials.”

While Altucher stops short of making guarantees, he states that “what’s coming next is a radical new internet, powered directly by Elon Musk”, describing the shift as one of the “biggest internet disruptions of our lifetime.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a hedge fund veteran, serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and longtime researcher of emerging technologies. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 40 million times and has featured interviews with innovators such as Mark Cuban, Ray Dalio, and Peter Thiel. A former fund manager and founder of multiple venture-backed companies, Altucher is widely recognized for identifying early-stage technological shifts — including early calls on streaming media, social networks, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.