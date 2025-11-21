Aging Americans Turn to Non-Invasive Knee Circulation Support: RejuvaCare RejuvaKnee Reports Growing Senior Demand for Triple Method Technology

Claymont, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The product discussed is a general wellness device, not a medical device. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new wellness routine. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

As the aging population explores alternatives to invasive procedures and pharmaceutical approaches for managing age-related knee discomfort, the market for home-based circulation support devices continues expanding. RejuvaCare LLC reports growing consumer interest in its RejuvaKnee device, reflecting broader trends toward accessible wellness solutions and proactive circulation support for joint comfort.

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data, approximately 14 million Americans experience symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, with prevalence increasing significantly in adults over 50. Simultaneously, growing consumer awareness of circulation's role in joint comfort has driven interest in therapeutic approaches designed to support healthy blood flow as one factor among many affecting knee stiffness and swelling.

The home wellness device market is experiencing growth as aging Americans explore non-invasive options for managing age-related knee discomfort. Consumer interest in circulation-support devices has accelerated, reflecting growing awareness that blood flow to knee joints represents one of several factors potentially affecting joint comfort in older adults. RejuvaCare LLC's RejuvaKnee device exemplifies this market direction, combining heat, compression, and massage in what the company calls a "Triple Method" approach designed to support circulation around knee joints. This shift toward home-based wellness tools reflects broader healthcare trends emphasizing prevention, self-management, and non-pharmaceutical approaches to common age-related concerns. Market observers cite aging demographics, healthcare cost awareness, preference for drug-free options, and increased health consciousness as contributing factors. The category continues evolving as manufacturers adapt clinical physical therapy principles into consumer-accessible formats, addressing circulation-related concerns including fluid retention, morning stiffness, post-activity swelling, and mobility support for seniors maintaining active lifestyles.

The Demographic Reality: Aging Population Drives Wellness Device Demand

The United States faces a significant demographic shift as approximately 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day—a trend expected to continue through 2030 according to demographic research from AARP and policy analysts. This aging population brings heightened focus on maintaining mobility, independence, and quality of life despite common age-related changes affecting physical function.

Knee discomfort represents one of the most frequently reported mobility challenges affecting older adults. Federal health data indicates that approximately 14 million Americans experience symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, with prevalence increasing notably in adults over 50. Beyond diagnosed conditions, millions more experience occasional knee stiffness, swelling, or discomfort that can limit daily activities like climbing stairs, walking, gardening, and recreational pursuits.

This demographic reality has created growing consumer demand for accessible wellness solutions addressing knee comfort without invasive interventions. Many aging adults actively explore alternatives to surgical procedures—which carry inherent risks and lengthy recovery periods—and pharmaceutical approaches, which may involve side effects or long-term management concerns.

Understanding Circulation Support for Knee Comfort in Aging Adults

Wellness research and physical therapy literature have long recognized that adequate blood flow to joints forms one component of overall joint health. When circulation to knee joints decreases—whether due to aging-related vascular changes, sedentary lifestyles, or reduced physical activity—knee tissues may receive less oxygen and nutrients while metabolic waste products accumulate more slowly.

Physical therapists and rehabilitation specialists describe this as one factor among many potentially contributing to age-related knee stiffness and discomfort. The aging process naturally affects vascular function, while modern sedentary lifestyles can compound the issue by reducing the natural muscle pump mechanism that assists circulation in lower extremities.

Key circulation-related concerns that may affect knee comfort include reduced blood flow potentially limiting nutrient delivery, fluid accumulation sometimes causing knee puffiness, decreased oxygen supply to joint tissues, poor lymphatic drainage occasionally resulting in leg heaviness, and sedentary lifestyle patterns where decreased activity may mean reduced circulation, which can contribute to discomfort that further discourages movement.

Important Medical Context: This information is provided for educational purposes regarding circulation and joint health based on general physical therapy principles. Individuals experiencing persistent knee pain, significant swelling, or other concerning symptoms should consult qualified healthcare providers for proper diagnosis and treatment. Home wellness devices for circulation support are designed for general comfort and support purposes, not for diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of medical conditions. Always discuss wellness device use with your healthcare provider, especially if you have diagnosed medical conditions affecting your knees or circulatory system.

The Market Response: Home Wellness Devices Adapt Clinical Principles

The home wellness device market has responded to demographic needs with innovations adapting clinical therapeutic principles into consumer-accessible formats. Manufacturers have developed devices incorporating modalities commonly used in physical therapy settings—heat, compression, and massage—previously available primarily through professional clinical visits.

RejuvaCare LLC's RejuvaKnee device exemplifies this market direction. The company reports growing consumer interest in the device's "Triple Method" approach, which combines three modalities working together to support circulation around knee joints.

How Multi-Modal Circulation Support Works

The Triple Method technology represents an integrated approach combining heat, compression, and massage based on established physical therapy principles.

Heat therapy utilizes adjustable warmth designed to promote vasodilation—the natural expansion of blood vessels that increases blood flow to treated areas. This physiological mechanism represents a well-established principle in physical therapy and sports medicine for supporting circulation. The thermal component is designed to warm muscles and soft tissue around the knee to support flexibility and address stiffness.

Compression therapy provides adjustable pressure designed to support healthy fluid movement. The compression component aims to address fluid retention that can cause knee puffiness while supporting natural lymphatic drainage. Unlike static compression garments providing constant pressure, adjustable compression allows users to customize intensity based on individual comfort levels.

Therapeutic massage delivers rhythmic movements designed to stimulate blood flow through gentle mechanical tissue manipulation. The massage component is intended to support range of motion and encourage natural fluid movement around the knee joint. Multiple intensity settings allow users to personalize the experience based on individual comfort and goals.

The principle underlying multi-modal approaches in physical therapy recognizes that combining modalities may produce complementary effects. Heat dilates vessels, massage encourages fluid movement, and compression supports drainage. This integrated approach offers a broad method of circulation support based on established physical therapy principles documented in rehabilitation literature.

Clinical Foundations: These therapeutic mechanisms draw on established principles in physical therapy and rehabilitation science. However, individual experiences vary significantly based on numerous factors including vascular health status, age, overall health conditions, and consistent usage patterns. This device is a general wellness product, not a medical device, and has not been evaluated by FDA for treatment of medical conditions.

Consumer Trends: Why Aging Adults Choose Home-Based Wellness

Market research reveals several key factors driving consumer interest in home-based circulation support devices for knee comfort.

Cost and Accessibility Considerations

Professional physical therapy sessions typically cost between $100-300 per session, with insurance often limiting coverage to 6-12 visits annually according to fee surveys from physical therapy practices. In contrast, one-time device purchases provide ongoing usage after initial investment, making home-based wellness economically attractive for long-term circulation support goals.

Home-based devices eliminate scheduling constraints, travel requirements, and appointment availability limitations associated with professional services. Users can implement sessions at times convenient for their schedules, in the privacy and comfort of home environments, without transportation or mobility challenges affecting access.

Preference for Drug-Free Approaches

Growing consumer awareness about medication side effects and long-term management concerns has increased interest in drug-free alternatives for addressing discomfort. Many aging adults prefer wellness approaches that work with the body's natural processes without introducing pharmaceutical substances.

Proactive Wellness Philosophy

Modern seniors increasingly embrace proactive health management rather than reactive treatment approaches. Home-based wellness devices align with this philosophy by enabling consistent preventive circulation support rather than addressing concerns only after they've significantly affected daily function.

Autonomy and Personal Control

Home-based wellness provides users direct control over their routines. Users can adjust session frequency, intensity, and timing based on their individual responses and comfort without requiring professional authorization for routine use.

Clinical Principles Adapted for Consumer Use

The home wellness device market has evolved by adapting clinical therapeutic principles for consumer accessibility. Physical therapists, sports medicine specialists, and rehabilitation professionals have long utilized protocols combining heat, compression, and massage for circulation support and joint comfort.

Devices like RejuvaKnee bring these principles into home environments by incorporating adjustable settings allowing personalized protocols, ergonomic designs for consistent positioning on affected areas, cordless operation providing portability and convenience, user-friendly controls accessible to older adults with varying technical familiarity, and rechargeable battery systems enabling multiple sessions between charges.

Adapting clinical therapeutic principles into home-use devices democratizes access to circulation support previously requiring professional administration, cost, and scheduling constraints. This accessibility enables consistent regular use that physical therapists often recommend as important for optimal circulation support and long-term joint comfort maintenance.

Healthcare Context: While home-based wellness devices utilize modalities similar to those in clinical settings, they are general wellness products for personal comfort and support, not medical devices for treating diagnosed conditions. Individuals with diagnosed knee conditions, circulatory disorders, or other medical concerns requiring treatment should seek appropriate professional healthcare services. These devices have not been evaluated or approved by FDA to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual experiences vary significantly based on numerous factors including age, baseline health status, condition severity, genetics, lifestyle factors, vascular health, consistent device usage, concurrent medical conditions, medications, and individual physiological responses. Always consult your healthcare provider before beginning any new wellness routine, especially if you have medical conditions affecting your knees, legs, or circulatory system.

Addressing Common Circulation Patterns Through Passive Support

One challenge in knee comfort management involves what physical therapists sometimes describe as an activity-circulation pattern. This pattern can develop when knee discomfort limits physical activity, reduced activity decreases circulation to knee joints, reduced circulation may contribute to increased stiffness, and increased stiffness can further limit comfortable activity levels.

This pattern presents particular challenges for aging adults whose baseline circulation may already reflect age-related vascular changes. Managing this pattern traditionally required either accepting progressive limitations or engaging in movement despite discomfort to maintain circulation.

Wellness devices offer a complementary approach by supporting circulation passively through external means. Users can support healthy blood flow to their knees without engaging in painful movement or strenuous exercise, making circulation support accessible even for individuals with significant mobility limitations or activity restrictions.

The goal is supporting circulation during rest periods to help address stiffness, reduce discomfort that may discourage activity, support mobility that contributes to healthier natural circulation patterns, and encourage positive patterns where improved comfort enables increased activity, which further supports circulation and joint health.

Wellness Perspective: Addressing circulation patterns typically requires multi-faceted approaches including appropriate device use for circulation support, gradual activity increases as tolerated and recommended by healthcare providers, proper nutrition supporting joint and vascular health, adequate hydration supporting blood volume and circulation, appropriate weight management when applicable, and ongoing healthcare provider consultation for comprehensive health management. Home wellness devices represent one tool within broader wellness strategies, not standalone solutions.

Safety Considerations and When Medical Consultation is Essential

While home-based wellness devices offer accessibility and convenience, appropriate use requires understanding safety considerations and contraindications.

Important Safety Information for Knee Circulation Support Devices

Individuals with certain medical conditions should consult healthcare providers before using knee circulation support devices with heat and compression features. Do not use these devices if you have active infections or open wounds on or near the knee, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), blood clotting disorders, or history of blood clots without explicit physician approval, severe circulatory disorders including peripheral artery disease, or acute thrombophlebitis or active phlebitis.

Pregnant women should consult healthcare providers before using devices with heat and compression. Individuals with pacemakers or implanted medical devices should seek medical guidance before use. Persons with diabetes experiencing neuropathy or reduced sensation should exercise extreme caution as reduced sensation increases risk from heat therapy. Those with severe varicose veins should consult physicians before using compression to avoid exacerbating venous insufficiency.

General Safety Practices for Elderly Users and All Adults

Do not use devices while sleeping as unmonitored use increases risks. Discontinue use if you experience skin irritation, increased discomfort, numbness, tingling, burning sensation, or adverse reactions. Do not use devices over broken, irritated, or inflamed skin. Ensure proper positioning avoiding excessive pressure on any single area. Follow all included usage instructions, safety warnings, and operational guidelines carefully. Do not modify devices or use in ways not specified by manufacturers.

When Healthcare Consultation is Essential for Knee Discomfort and Poor Circulation

Individuals with diagnosed medical conditions affecting knees—including arthritis, previous injuries, post-surgical status—or circulatory disorders including peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis, chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, or lymphedema should consult qualified healthcare providers before using any circulation support device.

Those experiencing persistent knee discomfort, worsening symptoms, significant swelling, redness, warmth indicating possible infection, fever, or other concerning symptoms should seek medical attention from qualified healthcare providers rather than relying solely on home-based wellness devices. Wellness devices are complementary tools for comfort support, not replacements for professional medical care when medical attention is needed.

The RejuvaKnee Device: Design Features Addressing Senior Needs

RejuvaCare's RejuvaKnee device illustrates how manufacturers are addressing consumer demand for accessible knee circulation support. The device incorporates several features designed to meet aging adult needs and preferences.

Senior-Friendly Design Elements

Understanding that the primary user demographic consists of adults over 50 with varying technical familiarity and potentially limited dexterity, the device incorporates large clearly labeled control buttons enabling operation without requiring fine motor precision, intuitive interface requiring no technical knowledge or complex programming, one-touch operation providing immediate session initiation, and cordless rechargeable operation eliminating outlet proximity requirements and cord trip hazards.

Adjustability and Customization

The device offers adjustable heat settings allowing users to select comfortable temperatures, multiple massage intensity options for personalized stimulation, customizable compression levels based on individual comfort preferences, and one-size-fits-all design with extension straps accommodating diverse body types including those with larger legs or swelling.

Accessibility Features

Lightweight construction facilitates easy handling for users with reduced strength or dexterity. Hands-free operation allows sessions during reading, television viewing, or relaxation activities. Automatic shutoff mechanisms ensure safe operation. Washable covers maintain hygiene for long-term regular use.

Company Support Infrastructure

RejuvaCare provides customer support including phone support during business hours, email support, online order tracking capabilities, FAQ resources covering common questions, and device care and maintenance guidance for long-term performance.

The company offers a 90-day satisfaction policy, providing users time to assess whether the device addresses their specific circulation support goals. This evaluation period reflects confidence in the product while acknowledging that individual experiences vary.

Product Availability: The RejuvaKnee device is available through the company's official website. Pricing and availability subject to change. Consumers should verify current information directly with the manufacturer.

Consumer Experiences: Patterns Observed in Independent Reviews

Independent product analyses published on Newswire and other platforms reveal common themes among users of knee circulation devices. While individual experiences vary significantly and results are not guaranteed, certain observations appear with sufficient frequency in third-party reviews to warrant discussion for informational purposes.

Circulation-Related Observations

Some reviewers in these independent analyses describe noticeable decreases in knee and lower leg puffiness with regular device use. Several mention relief from fluid retention previously affecting comfort and limiting mobility. The compression and massage components appear to support lymphatic drainage in some users' experiences.

Mobility and Comfort Observations

Several reviewers describe reduced morning knee stiffness, reporting easier transitions from bed and improved flexibility during early daily activities. Some mention ability to walk comfortably for longer periods or climb stairs more easily. A number of users describe increased confidence engaging in activities like gardening or shopping due to reduced post-activity discomfort.

Sleep and Recovery Observations

Some reviewers describe improved sleep quality after evening sessions, suggesting that circulation support may reduce nighttime knee discomfort in certain individuals. A subset of users report decreased frequency of nighttime awakening related to knee discomfort.

Important Context: These represent themes observed in independent third-party reviews and consumer feedback, not guaranteed outcomes or medical claims about specific conditions. Individual experiences vary dramatically based on age, health status, condition severity, genetics, lifestyle factors, usage consistency, baseline circulation capacity, concurrent health conditions, medications, and numerous other variables. These observations are provided for informational purposes and do not constitute medical claims regarding treatment of specific conditions. Statements regarding wellness devices have not been evaluated by FDA. Results are not typical, results are not guaranteed, and individual experiences differ significantly.

For comprehensive consumer perspectives beyond this market overview, readers conducting research may reference the independent analyses linked above, which provide detailed examination of both positive experiences and reported concerns from verified purchasers.

The Broader Home Wellness Device Market

The knee circulation device category represents one segment of the broader home wellness market experiencing growth. Related categories include EMS foot circulation devices designed to support lower leg circulation through gentle stimulation, heated massage devices for various body areas, compression systems for different applications, and combination devices integrating multiple modalities.

Market analysts attribute growth across these categories to demographic trends including aging population seeking mobility maintenance, healthcare cost awareness driving interest in home-based options, consumer preference for drug-free wellness approaches, increased health consciousness among aging adults, and technological advances making professional-grade principles accessible for home use.

The wellness device market continues evolving as manufacturers incorporate emerging technologies, develop more sophisticated yet accessible user interfaces, improve battery technologies for cordless operation, enhance customization capabilities, and expand educational resources supporting informed consumer decisions.

Industry Perspective: The shift toward home-based wellness solutions reflects broader healthcare trends emphasizing prevention, self-management, personal wellness strategies, and non-pharmaceutical approaches to common age-related concerns. As the aging population continues expanding, market analysts project continued growth in accessible wellness device categories addressing mobility, circulation support, and quality of life concerns.

Evidence-Based Approaches to Knee Health

Healthcare professionals emphasize that effective knee health management typically requires comprehensive approaches rather than single interventions. Evidence-based strategies for supporting knee health include appropriate physical activity and movement as tolerated and recommended by healthcare providers, proper nutrition supporting joint and vascular health including adequate protein, vitamins, and minerals, adequate hydration supporting blood volume and circulation, weight management when appropriate reducing stress on weight-bearing joints, smoking cessation supporting vascular health, regular healthcare provider consultation for medical oversight and comprehensive health management, and complementary use of wellness modalities when appropriate for individual circumstances.

Wellness devices for circulation support can function as complementary tools within comprehensive strategies when used appropriately. They provide passive circulation support complementing active lifestyle approaches, offer convenience enabling consistent regular use, help address some barriers to therapy access including cost and scheduling, and support proactive health management philosophy among aging adults.

However, healthcare professionals emphasize that devices represent tools within broader health management frameworks, not replacements for medical care, physical activity, or healthy lifestyle practices. Optimal outcomes typically result from integrated approaches addressing multiple aspects of joint health and overall wellness.

Healthcare Professional Guidance: Individuals should discuss wellness device use with their healthcare providers as part of comprehensive health management planning. Providers can assess individual health status, identify contraindications, provide guidance regarding appropriate complementary approaches to medical treatment when applicable, monitor progress over time, and adjust recommendations based on individual responses and changing health circumstances. This is especially important for elderly individuals, those with poor circulation conditions, and anyone with diagnosed knee pain or circulatory disorders.

Consumer Considerations: Evaluating Circulation Support Devices

For consumers considering wellness devices for knee circulation support, several factors warrant evaluation to ensure appropriate product selection and use.

Feature Evaluation

Consider modalities included and their relevance to individual goals, adjustability options allowing personalization, ease of use particularly for aging adults with varying dexterity, safety features including automatic shutoff and heat regulation, portability and convenience factors, battery life and charging requirements, and warranty and customer support availability.

Company Reputation Assessment

Evaluate manufacturer reputation including company history and longevity in the market, customer support infrastructure and accessibility, satisfaction guarantee policies and terms, transparency regarding product specifications and limitations, educational resources provided to support informed use, and adherence to safety standards and regulatory requirements.

Usage Commitment Considerations

Effective circulation support through wellness devices typically requires consistent regular use over extended periods. Consider whether you can commit to recommended usage protocols, maintain device charging and care requirements, follow safety guidelines and contraindication warnings, and integrate device use into daily routines long-term.

Financial Assessment

While home-based devices represent one-time investments compared to recurring professional therapy costs, evaluate initial device cost relative to budget constraints, potential insurance coverage or reimbursement options if applicable (consult your insurance provider), satisfaction guarantee terms providing protection for unsuitable purchases, and long-term value based on expected usage duration and frequency.

Information Verification

Verify product information through manufacturer official websites for current specifications, independent reviews and analyses for user perspectives, healthcare provider consultations for medical appropriateness, and regulatory agency resources for safety information when applicable.

Consumer Protection Context: When purchasing wellness devices, purchase through authorized channels to ensure product authenticity and warranty coverage, verify satisfaction guarantee terms and return policies before purchase, understand that individual experiences vary and results are not guaranteed, recognize that devices are wellness tools not medical treatments, and maintain realistic expectations based on educational information rather than promotional claims.

The Future of Non-Invasive Wellness Solutions

As the population ages and consumer interest in proactive wellness continues growing, the home wellness device market is expected to evolve in several directions.

Technological Development Trends

Industry observers anticipate continued innovation including enhanced customization capabilities through technology integration, improved battery technologies enabling longer operation and faster charging, more sophisticated yet accessible user interfaces, potential integration of usage tracking capabilities, and expanded educational resources supporting optimal device use.

Market Accessibility Developments

Manufacturers are expected to focus on improved affordability through manufacturing efficiencies, expanded distribution channels increasing product accessibility, enhanced consumer education supporting informed purchasing decisions, and improved support infrastructure assisting users in maximizing device benefits.

Research and Evidence Development

Ongoing research into circulation's role in joint comfort, modality effectiveness studies, long-term usage outcome analyses, and consumer experience investigations are expected to inform future product development and provide enhanced evidence bases for circulation support approaches in physical therapy and wellness contexts.

Potential Healthcare Integration

Some industry analysts anticipate potential future integration between home-based wellness devices and professional healthcare including healthcare provider recommendations of appropriate devices for patients, potential insurance coverage or reimbursement for validated wellness devices (consult insurance providers for current policies), telemedicine integration allowing remote guidance, and enhanced collaboration between device manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Demographic Impact Projections

With approximately 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 daily through 2030, the aging demographic will continue driving demand for accessible knee health solutions. This sustained demographic pressure is expected to support continued market growth and innovation in wellness device categories addressing mobility, circulation support, and quality of life concerns for elderly populations and aging adults.

About RejuvaCare LLC

RejuvaCare LLC operates as a Delaware-based wellness company dedicated to developing devices supporting joint comfort, circulation support, and mobility maintenance for aging adults. The company's mission centers on providing accessible, effective, non-invasive wellness solutions helping individuals maintain active, independent lifestyles through products based on established physical therapy principles.

RejuvaCare's product development philosophy emphasizes adaptation of established physical therapy approaches for home use, quality design prioritizing ease of use and safety for aging adults, comprehensive customer support ensuring positive user experiences, extended satisfaction guarantees reflecting product confidence, and continuous improvement based on consumer feedback and emerging wellness research.

The company's product portfolio includes RejuvaKnee knee circulation support device, FootRenew heated foot massager, and RejuvaFlow circulation support products, all designed to address common circulation and mobility concerns through principles adapted from clinical therapeutic modalities for convenient home application.

Additional information about RejuvaCare products, circulation health education, and customer support resources is available at www.rejuvacare.com.

Conclusion: The Evolving Landscape of Aging and Wellness

The intersection of demographic trends, healthcare cost awareness, and consumer preferences is reshaping how aging Americans approach knee comfort management. The growing exploration of non-invasive circulation support devices reflects broader shifts toward proactive wellness, drug-free solutions, and accessible home-based care.

As baby boomers continue aging and seeking to maintain active lifestyles, demand for innovative solutions addressing circulation-related knee concerns is expected to sustain market growth and product development. Devices like RejuvaKnee exemplify how manufacturers are adapting clinical therapeutic principles into accessible formats meeting consumer needs for convenience, affordability, and effectiveness.

However, optimal outcomes in knee health management require comprehensive approaches integrating appropriate device use with physical activity, proper nutrition, weight management, and ongoing healthcare provider consultation. Wellness devices represent valuable complementary tools within broader health frameworks when used appropriately by suitable candidates following safety guidelines.

For aging adults exploring circulation support for knee comfort, the expanding availability of home-based wellness options provides new opportunities for proactive circulation support and quality of life maintenance. As the market continues evolving, informed consumer decision-making supported by accurate educational information will remain essential for matching individuals with appropriate solutions for their specific needs and circumstances.

Important Product Clarification for Consumers:

Consumers researching "RejuvaKnee" should note that Regenity Biosciences manufactures a separate medical device called "RejuvaKnee™" (with trademark designation), which is an FDA-cleared surgical implant for meniscal repair requiring arthroscopic surgery and physician administration. This is an entirely different product category from RejuvaCare LLC's RejuvaKnee wellness massage device discussed in this release.

The RejuvaCare RejuvaKnee device referenced throughout this release is a general wellness product for at-home circulation support and comfort, not a medical device or surgical implant. Consumers should verify product specifications and manufacturer information when conducting research to ensure they are reviewing information about the intended product category.

For information specifically about RejuvaCare LLC's RejuvaKnee wellness device, consumers should visit the official RejuvaKnee product page.

