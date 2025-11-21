AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 17, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at the J.R. Hyde III Store Support Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Additionally, this event will be webcast and can be accessed at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and by clicking on Investor Relations.

About AutoZone:

As of August 30, 2025, the Company had 6,627 stores in the U.S., 883 in Mexico and 147 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,657.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.



Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: Jennifer Hughes, 901-495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com